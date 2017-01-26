PHOTO ESSAY: Celebrating the Citizens of Archuleta County

Photos by Jeff Laydon, Pagosa Photography

The Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Saturday evening, January 21, to celebrate the citizens and businesses of Archuleta County — in general, and in particular.

The citizens and businesses particularly celebrated, by way of the annual Community Awards, were selected from numerous (worthy) nominations, and included the following:

The Citizen of the Year was bestowed on business owner and philanthropist Terry Smith for his contributions to the community for more than 30 years.

As Chamber Executive Director Mary Jo Coulehan noted during the presentation:

“This nominee has exemplified excellence in small-business ownership. From Circle T Lumber to an ACE Hardware store that was named a “Five-Star Platinum” ACE retailer – an award given to only about 10% of ACE’s top performing stores, this businessman has demonstrated his leadership in building a strong team of leaders and a core group of employees who have remained with him for many years…

“He continues to keep his business fresh and relevant searching for product lines that locals will embrace.

“What group in Pagosa has not benefitted from the generosity of this individual? The nomination form included four pages of organizations that have benefitted from his generosity over the years. And his philanthropy is not only extended to groups and non-profits but to individuals that may need help in overcoming a tragedy and needs a little extra assistance like when he donated the lumber to build a ramp for an employee’s little girl who was now wheelchair bound. Boy scout troops are still experiencing the generosity from this nominee 25 years later as they utilize a bridge where he donated all the redwood lumber to build the bridge with…

“There are very few areas of this community that this man’s efforts have not touched — not for just a year or two, but for over 30 years.”

The Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the community’s professional theater company and its arts venue — Thingamajig Theater and the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts — in recognition of their cultural and economic contribution to the community enhancing the lives of adults and children. From Ms. Coulehan’s presentation speech:

“As a big part of [Thingamajig’s] non-profit efforts, they host a summer kids camp which allows children to learn about theatre from making costumes and building sets as well as learning to act, sing and dance from the professionals who come to Pagosa. They have won national Broadway awards, Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards, and “Best of” awards from TrueWest. They bring in professional actors, directors, lighting, costume and set designers that have enhanced the theatre product while also using talented local actors.”

“Their efforts as a non-profit have not only helped youth and multi-organizational collaboration, but they have created an economic impact to Pagosa Springs by renovating an abandoned building and creating a sense of place, creating jobs, attracting tourists and now expanding their efforts to house and employ people that work with their organization. They give back to the community by donating ticket sales to other non-profits, and they collaborate with other theatrical performing companies such as Curtains Up Pagosa, Fort Lewis College and the Durango Arts Center. They were also on the ground floor of the Pagosa Arts & Culture project for the annual ‘Makers’ weekend [art shows].

“We are glad that two young, creative and hardworking entrepreneurs got into a beat up old van and found Pagosa Springs as they cruised southwest Colorado looking for a place to start their theatre.”

The Small Business of the Year went to a 16-year business, Pagosa Baking Company and owners Kathy Keyes and Kirsten Skeehan. This business continues to reinvest in its operation, community engagement by accepting home-grown fruits and herbs and now employs 16-20 seasonally.

The Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Lynne McCrudden, who is the founder and current president of FACE — The Foundation for Archuleta County Education and has worked with numerous nonprofit agencies including Seeds of Learning, Loaves and Fishes, Rural Philanthropy Days and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and its functions including Shamrock Days, the Christmas Tea, making prayer quilts, the food pantry and clothing drives.

The Overlook Hot Springs and its owner, Jeff Greer, received the Pagosa Pride Award (Interior) for the addition of six individual tubs and one “Jacuzzi” tub, taking a rugged parking lot, enclosing it, landscaping it and turning it into an outdoor soaking haven.

The Pagosa Pride Award (Exterior) went to owner Tracy Bunning and High Country Title located on the corner of Lewis Street and North 5th Street. Completely changing the exterior of the building with wood siding and rock work, new lighting, doors, and colors led to High Country Title getting the nod as this year’s winner.

It cannot go without mentioning that all of the nominees were worthy candidates and it is always a difficult decision to select a winner. However, the winners of this year’s awards are generous people and worthy of the recognition awarded to them.

Congratulations to this year’s Community Award winners.

New board members At the Annual Membership Gala, the new Chamber board members for the 2017-2020 term were announced. The new members are Jenifer Pitcher, community lifestyle coordinator for the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Christie Spears, co-owner of Wolf Creek Broadcasting, and Jenelle Syverson, owner of The Choke Cherry Tree. These new board members help represent the business community. We appreciate the other nominees who ran for the board: Leanne Goebel, Dan McPherson and Jim Hayes.