Pagosa Charter School Offers Enrollment Program Tonight

Tonight, Thursday January 26, the Pagosa Peak Open School board of directors will offer their second public enrollment presentation at the Parelli Building, 7 Parelli Way, just north of the Walmart Store in Aspen Village.

The presentation will provide instructions to parents who wish to enroll children in grades Kindergarten through 4th Grade for the 2017-2018 school year, as well an an overview of the Project-Based Learning model that will be used at the innovative year-round school.

The presentation starts at 7pm. Free childcare is provided, and light refreshments will be served.

The first enrollment presentation was held on January 16. If you can’t make it to the enrollment meeting this evening, there is one more coming up during the morning of Saturday, February 4. Enrollment opened January 16 and closes February 28.

Due to the unique nature of this school, your child(ren)’s enrollment application(s) will not be considered complete without attending one of these meetings, or else make special arrangements to meet with an Open School board member. Please contact Kierstan Renner at (970) 946-6362 or email: enrollment@pagosacharterschool.com to arrange a special meeting.

There will be free childcare at all community presentations.

Enrollment packets will be available at every presentation, and can also be picked up at Ruby Sisson Library, as well as the school district’s Administration Office on Lewis Street. If you wish to download an enrollment packet now, click here.

Note: children must be age 5 by September 15th to be considered a kindergartener for the 2017-2018 school year.