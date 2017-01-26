Final Weekend for Thingamajig’s ‘Buyer & Cellar’

by · January 26, 2017

By Dale Scrivenger

New York’s longest-running, critically-acclaimed comedy, ‘Buyer & Cellar’, played its final performance, July 27, 2014. This week, Thingamajig Theatre Company plays one final weekend and closes its production — starring New York actor, Andrew Start — on January 29.

The critically-acclaimed comedy ‘Buyer & Cellar’ swept the Best of 2013 Theater lists including The New York Times, Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter, New York Post, New York Daily News and won the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award and 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Production.

Andrew Start stars in ‘Buyer & Cellar’ playing its final weekend at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts through January 29.

‘Buyer & Cellar’ tells the story of Alex More, a struggling actor in L.A., who takes a job working for beloved megastar Barbra Streisand. La Streisand does indeed have a mall, with shops and all, in her Malibu mansion’s basement. It’s been compared to an Apple Store designed by your grandmother, complete with frozen yogurt counter, antique “shoppe,” vintage clothing boutique filled with “Gigi” and “Funny Girl” wardrobe pieces, a popcorn machine, and, yes, dolls. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? ‘Buyer & Cellar’ is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

‘Buyer & Cellar’ plays at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts Thursday through Saturday at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets may be purchased by calling 731-SHOW (7469) or by visiting pagosacenter.org.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/27
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low single digits.
Clear
Saturday 01/28
Clear
Sunny skies. High around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Sunday 01/29
Clear
Mainly sunny. High 39F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Monday 01/30
Clear
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 38F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Tuesday 01/31
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wunderground.com