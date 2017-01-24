Winter is the Best Time to Test for Radon

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that results from the decay of uranium in the soil. Homes sit on radon’s pathway from soil to atmosphere. The odorless, tasteless and colorless gas can seep in through cracks in foundations, crawl spaces, or well water.

Winter is the best time to test your home for radon levels. The frozen ground traps radon in the surrounding soil and therefore larger amounts enter homes and is then concentrated by closed doors and windows.

Harmful levels of radon have been found in all fifty states and Colorado has almost half the homes register above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level of 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L). In La Plata County, the average is 6.6 pCi/L though local results have ranged from 1 to 315 pCi/L and 49 percent of homes tested have had levels greater than 4 pCi/L.

Prolonged exposure to radon gas can result in significant damage to the human body, especially in the lungs. Unfortunately, there are no radon exposure symptoms. For many the diagnosis of lung cancer is the first notice. The only way to know if one’s health might be affected is complete a three-day home screening test for the presence of elevated levels of radon. Plug-in machines are not recommended.

Within the city limits of Durango, radon resistant construction is required for new home construction as of January 2016. County building requirements are intended to follow same requirements this spring.

Seventeen health organizations including American Medical Association, American Cancer Society and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have identified radon in homes as a significant public health risk. The Environmental Protection Agency identified radon as the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the number two cause for cigarette smokers. Each year it is estimated that radon exposure kills at least 21,000 people nationally, 506 in Colorado and approximately 8 in La Plata County annually.

Colorado State University Extension of La Plata County is offering free learning sessions to inform residents of the prevalence of radon in our community, private testing options and information on what to do if found in a home. Free screening kits will be available. Wendy Rice, Family and Consumer Science Educator, will host the next session Wednesday, January 25 at 5:30pm at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Two sessions are scheduled at the Bayfield library in February. Sessions have been scheduled for the Cortez and Pagosa Springs Extension offices as well. For details, questions and RSVP, please call (970)382-6465. Information on low-income mitigation assistance is available through Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website.

San Juan Basin Public Health is a local public health agency, governed by a seven member local Board of Health, serving all residents of Archuleta and La Plata counties. For close to 70 years, San Juan Basin Public Health has improved the health and environment of the Southwest Colorado.