EDITORIAL: The Prodigal Commissioner, Part Two

After he had spent everything, there was a severe famine in that whole country, and he began to be in need. So he went and hired himself out to a citizen of that country, who sent him to his fields to feed pigs. He longed to fill his stomach with the pods that the pigs were eating, but no one gave him anything.

When he came to his senses, he said, ‘How many of my father’s hired servants have food to spare, and here I am starving to death! I will set out and go back to my father and say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son; make me like one of your hired servants.’

So he got up and went to his father.

— The Parable of the Prodigal Son, Luke, Chapter 15, New International Version

There are some folks, here in our community, who have argued that the Archuleta County commissioners take an oath to serve the people of Colorado, and in particular, the people of Archuleta — and in exchange for that oath, the taxpayers provide them with a handsome monthly salary, amounting to about $70,000 a year plus benefits.

If you buy that argument, then it’s not a huge leap of logic to refer to our three commissioners as “our hired servants.”

I’ve never personally hired a “servant” per se, although I have hired the occasional employee to for me in one of my private businesses. I would have been sorely distressed if one of those employees had, without my permission, encumbered my business with a hefty debt — simply because he himself thought that was the right business decision.

But ordinary people, once promoted to positions of power, can easily lose their sense of perspective. They can begin to view themselves — not as humble servants of the taxpayers — but rather, as the Owners of the Estate, with every right to dole out money to this or that Entitled Son.

They might even view themselves as the Entitled Son.

With that in mind, let’s head back into the County Administration offices on Lewis Street, and listen again to architect Bob Johnson, as he addressed the Board of County Commissioners and representatives of the Colorado Judicial Department on the morning of January 17.

“In the detention side of this [proposed] project, you have 50 beds — some double bunked, some single bunked. If we took all the cells we’re constructing, and we were to double-bunk all the cells — which often happens when you get pushed, when the population gets high, before you start building more cells] — you just push them in there. You don’t like to… but if you did, you would be able to accommodate 66 inmates.

“So that’s what you have on the detention side…

“In any context, you’re going to want the design that we produce to allow for future expansion, and you’re going to want to see that the future is considered, because you don’t know now what the need will be. These numbers have nothing to do with that notion [about the future.] This is simply what we think the need is right now. We’ve talked about these needs as ‘2018,’ which at one time was thought to be the ‘move-in’ date.”

We all understood the meaning of that last comment. If the BOCC is going to put a tax increase proposal on the November 2017 ballot, and if a majority of Archuleta County taxpayers were to approve that same tax increase, we would be looking at 2019, at the earliest, for a ‘move-in date.’ Maybe 2020.

Meaning that the Sheriff’s office will have spent at least four years — and thousands of taxpayer dollars — transporting inmates to La Plata County jail.

If, however, the taxpayers were to reject the BOCC’s tax increase proposal in November 2017 — which has happened numerous times in recent memory, and which I fully expect to happen in 2017 — then we cannot estimate how many more years the Sheriff would be transporting inmates over often-icy roads, expending who knows how many thousands of dollars in overtime wages, month after month, transporting inmates to Durango while the existing detention center in downtown Pagosa remains basically vacant.

The process of political decision-making fascinates me, which may explain my tendency to rise each morning at around 4:30am to try on sort out, for our Daily Post readers, what is happening at local government board meetings.

The claim that the Sheriff will need up to 66 detention beds in 2018 is ridiculous, if I may be so blunt. In June of 2015, I submitted a CORA [Colorado Open Records Act] request to the Archuleta County Sheriff Office, and a couple of months later, I received the following letter from Undersheriff Tonya Hamilton:

Mr. Hudson, Here are the statistics you requested on “inmate days.” Hope this helps. JAN 1, 2010 TO DEC 31, 2010 8,326 INMATE DAYS

JAN 1, 2011 TO DEC 31, 2011 7,547 INMATE DAYS

JAN 1, 2012 TO DEC 31, 2012 9,189 INMATE DAYS

JAN 1, 2013 TO DEC 31, 2013 4,418 INMATE DAYS

JAN 1, 2014 TO DEC 31, 2014 5,286 INMATE DAYS

JAN 1, 2015 TO APR 22, 2015 1,981 INMATE DAYS

APR 24, 2015 TO JUN 7, 2015 323 INMATE DAYS IN LA PLATA Undersheriff Tonya M. Hamilton

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Department

According to my pocket calculator, the average number of “inmate days” in 2010, 2011, and 2012 — the number of inmates, times the number of days each inmate was incarcerated — was about 8,354 “inmate days.” Divide that number by 365 days per year, and we see that the Archuleta County Detentions Center housed an average of 29 inmates per day.

Then, in 2012, Colorado legalized the possession and use of marijuana.

The average for 2013, 2014 and 2015 was 4,822 “inmate days.” That averages out to 13 inmates per day… less than half the average inmate population of the previous three-year period.

Do any of our current County commissioners care about these numbers… as they sit back silently, listening to an architect suggest the need for a brand new $9 million, 66-bed jail?

Back in November 2015, about halfway through architect Bob Johnson’s first public presentation about the proposed ‘justice center,’ Commissioner Michael Whiting reminded the audience that, although the new courthouse would be ‘designed’ to meet the County’s space needs for the next 20 years or so, the building will not necessarily be ‘built’ to the size needed in 20 years. Instead, the facility will be designed to be “expandable” — easy to remodel to add additional space, as needed, in the future.

Mr. Johnson echoed that point. A new facility, as designed by Reynolds Ash & Associates with the able assistance of Reilly Johnson Architecture, would be designed to allow for expansion.

Unfortunately, the Hot Springs Boulevard site selected by former commissioner Clifford Lucero and current commissioner Steve Wadley allows for no expansion whatsoever.

And that’s not the worst of the problems.

