EDITORIAL: The Mysteries of an Artist Economy, Part Seven

The world leadership which has come to the United States cannot rest solely upon superior power, wealth, and technology, but must be solidly founded upon the worldwide respect and admiration for the Nation’s high qualities as a leader in the realm of ideas and of the spirit.

— From Public Law 89-209, the federal act that created the National Endowment for the Arts, the NEA, in 1965

One of the actions a municipal government can take, here in Colorado — if their goal is to help create a more vibrant local art scene — is to define and financially support a so-called “Creative District.” A “Creative District” is not exactly the same as an “Arts District,” thanks to some recent definitional decisions made in Denver a few years ago.

More about that difference in a moment.

But what was being discussed at the Town Planning Department’s public meeting on January 17 was a more traditional “Arts District.”

When I quoted Pagosa Springs sculptor Roberto Garcia yesterday, in Part Six, I left out one of the comments he made in the middle of his four-minute speech. He had just referenced the fact that his studio and bronze-casting foundry is located in Aspen Springs, nine miles west of the Pagosa Lakes area, and 13 miles west of our historical downtown.

“I’ve been wanting to rent another studio her in town… but it’s so spread out, you know. We have way, way uptown, and we have the old downtown. It’s really difficult.”

Here are a few illustrations to clarify Mr. Garcia’s comment.

If you do a Google search for “Pagosa Springs art gallery” — as I did this morning — Google will display, on the first few pages, a handful of individual galleries, including a couple which are no longer in business.

But the following maps were created from my own (fallible) memory. The red markers show the locations of ‘art galleries’ now open or soon to be open… using a rather liberal definition of what constitutes an ‘art gallery.’

The first map shows the Historical Downtown area; the second map shows Midtown at the top of Putt Hill near the Piedra Road intersection; the third map shows Uptown, between the Centerpoint Church and Pagosa Springs Medical Center.

And below, are the same three maps — Downtown, Midtown, Uptown — with the addition of performance venues, shown by the green markers. Again, I am defining “performance venue” very liberally, to include everything from our professional theater venue — the Pagosa Center for the Arts — to a corner bar that might have live music occasionally during the summer months.

The distance between the venues at the east end of Downtown, and the west end of Uptown, is about 5 miles. So if “Walkable” one of the essential characteristics of a viable arts district, then, as Mr. Garcia noted, we are faced with a difficult situation.

Arts activist Leanne Goebel knows a little bit about that difficulty. She was hired by the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation, back in 2011, to write a grant, when the state agency known as Colorado Creative Industries first announced the “Certified Creative District” grants.

As we will recall, 2011 was a low point in the Great Recession, and everyone was rather frantic to get various gears within the Great American Economic Engine turning. As part of that effort, the state of Colorado’s official arts agency, the Colorado Council on the Arts, had recently undergone a radical change.

Which is to say, it ceased to exist.

On May 18, 2010, Colorado’s governor Bill Ritter signed SB10-158, creating the new “Creative Industries Division” within the Colorado Department of Economic Development. That governmental action nominally combined the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media with the Colorado Council on the Arts (CCA) and with CCA’s “Art in Public Places” program.

The new office was designated “Colorado Creative Industries,” or CCI.

That is to say, prior to May 18, 2010, the agency known as “Colorado Creative Industries” did not exist. After May 18,2010, the “Colorado Council for the Arts” no longer existed.

As a result, the word “Arts” disappeared from the state’s roster of agencies, and the word “Industries” took its place. Here in Colorado, artists ceased to be treated as society’s vanguard of storytellers, as the gatekeepers of innovate ideas and as the challengers of the status quo. Instead, Colorado began to view artists as part of an industrial system, churning out “products” to be purchased by tourists. CCI now classed visual artists and writers and performers and film makers in the same compartment with restaurants and distilleries and clothing manufacturers.

Well, can’t we define “creative” as referring to “anyone who makes some product”?

This was the situation faced by Pagosa’s arts activists in 2011, when writer Leanne Goebel tried to define the entire spread of Archuleta County as one big “Creative District” worthy of being certified (and granted funding) by CCI. Unfortunately, one of the criteria for a “Certified Creative District” grant was that the district be walkable, or at least reasonably compact.

It’s hard to win a government grant when you ignore the criteria. And indeed, the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation failed to win “certification” in 2012. Since that time, our community has not made another attempt at certification, while a dozen other communities in Colorado have been thus successful.

Is there any hope?

From HB11-1031:

A CREATIVE DISTRICT IS A WELL-RECOGNIZED, DESIGNATED MIXED-USE AREA OF A COMMUNITY IN WHICH A HIGH CONCENTRATION OF CULTURAL FACILITIES, CREATIVE BUSINESSES, OR ARTS-RELATED BUSINESSES SERVE AS THE ANCHOR OF ATTRACTION. IN CERTAIN CASES, MULTIPLE VACANT PROPERTIES IN CLOSE PROXIMITY MAY EXIST WITHIN A COMMUNITY THAT WOULD BE SUITABLE FOR REDEVELOPMENT AS A CREATIVE DISTRICT.

Now, there, we have something that might provide hope for Pagosa Springs. “Multiple vacant properties in close proximity… that would be suitable for redevelopment as a Creative District.”

