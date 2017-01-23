EDITORIAL: The Prodigal Commissioner, Part One

There’s a famous story, about a rather careless young man who had no concept of budgeting.

Jesus continued:

“There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said to his father, ‘Father, give me my share of the estate.’ So he divided his property between them.

“Not long after that, the younger son got together all he had, set off for a distant country and there squandered his wealth in wild living. After he had spent everything, there was a severe famine in that whole country, and he began to be in need. So he went and hired himself out to a citizen of that country, who sent him to his fields to feed pigs.

“He longed to fill his stomach with the pods that the pigs were eating, but no one gave him anything…”

But here in Archuleta County, we have not yet come to the part where he has squandered everything… on a new ‘justice center’ that he cannot afford.

At this point, he is only talking about squandering everything.

We’re sitting in the Commissioner’s chambers on Tuesday morning, January 17, a few days before the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President. At one end of the room sit Archuleta County’s Board of County Commissioners — Steve Wadley, Michael Whiting, and our newest commissioner, Ronnie Maez. At the other end of the room, we find several representatives from the Colorado Judicial Department, including Court Administrator Eric Hogue… and Mindy Masias, Colorado Courts Chief of Staff… and State Architect John Gossett… and the 6th Judicial District’s new Chief Judge Jeff Wilson.

In between these two parties, we find Bob Johnson of Reilly Johnson Architecture and Brad Ash of Reynolds Ash & Associates, representing the two architecture firms hired by the BOCC a year and a half ago to help finalize the design for a proposed ‘justice center’ that, as far as I can tell, is unlikely to obtain the necessary taxpayer support… or even, the support of the full BOCC.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s listen to Commission Chair Michael Whiting, as he addresses the two architects:

“I’m hoping that, today, we can hear from you guys… as specified, as crunched, as compressed… these are the costs [of the proposed facility.] And we can stop having conversations about, ‘Well, these aren’t the real costs…’

“That era of avoiding… of ‘cost flexibility’… has to end. That’s my personal opinion.

“So why don’t you guys give us the rundown on where the project stands, as specified, now. And then we can have a discussion, and ask questions.”

Bob Johnson:

“As you all know, we programmed the space requirements for the Sheriff’s needs and for the Courts, back in the last quarter of 2015. And during the first quarter of 2016, we hammered those space requirements, to separate the ‘Wish List’ from the ‘Needs List.’ And we did that with both the Sheriff and the Courts, and reduced the size of the project from about 57,000 gross square feet, to where we are today, which is just about 50,000 square feet.

“The project is at about $25 million right now, on the piece of dirt we have. That includes $2 million of site work.”

I suppose Mr. Johnson could have said, “… on the parcel we have.” But I kind of enjoyed the way he said, “the piece of dirt.”

Mr. Johnson:

“We’re pricing the project at about $350 a square foot — I know we will have some discussion about that — and we include a 15 percent contingency to everything. There are certainly many questions that Brad and I have, about how to go forward, because it was our intention, based on the direction we got from [County Administrator Bentley Henderson,] is to see if we can kick off the schematic design phase of this project and make use of the grant, from the state, coupled with the money from the County, and get the schematic design moving.

“It’s our intention to get through design development prior to next November’s election.”

So we have a piece of dirt — about 4.9 acres on Hot Springs Boulevard — and several pages of space needs analysis that clearly documents our County government and Court system operating in a facility one-third the size they actually need — and we have taxpayer revenues earmarked this year for more drawings of a courthouse, jail and Sheriff’s offices.

But we don’t have the $25 million. At least, not yet.

But certainly, we could put the taxpayers $25 million in debt? And allow our children and grandchildren to pay for most of it?

Bob Johnson:

“Any architects can just draw and draw and draw. But until someone says, realistically, ‘This is our budget’… and we find out what kind of tax increase the constituents will realistically support… and we think through all that… until that happens, we’re just wasting our time.”

I wish Mr, Johnson had been able to explain that to the BOCC back in the first quarter of 2016. That for the past year, we’ve been wasting the architects’ time, and the taxpayers’ money, working on a proposal without first having a defined budget.. without first getting a sense of where that budget might come from.. and without having some idea of how large a tax increase the Archuleta County voters might approve, to fund County facilities three times the size of the current facility.

In fact, we did hear exactly that complaint, 20 months ago, when a committee of local citizens were convened by the BOCC to provide advice on the best way to address a ballooning court system and County government. At the committee’s second meeting, several members of the group wanted the BOCC to provide a projected budget, to help the group in their deliberations.

That was the group’s final meeting. The BOCC dissolved the committee.

Bob Johnson:

“To some extent, we’re wasting our time. Unless you feel our time is just needed to more fully inform you. We have lots and lots of details, because as you know, we’ve been working on this for a year and a half.”

Lots and lots of useless details?

