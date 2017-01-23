EDITORIAL: The Mysteries of an Artist Economy, Part Six

Read Part One

The starving artist myth is a limiting belief that’s been passed on from generation to generation and it’s about time we put an end to it…

— ‘7 Mistakes That Are Keeping Starving Artists From Thriving’ by columnist Catherine Orer, in the Huffington Post, January 29, 2016

A few of the 40 artists, who gathered at the Ross Aragon Community Center on January 17, might be classified as “successful artists” — if we are interested in such classifications.

The term, “successful,” would, however, need to be properly defined.

Many of us would probably be comfortable defining the term this way:

Successful, adj.

1. having achieved popularity, profit, or distinction.

“a successful actor”

synonyms: prosperous, affluent, wealthy, rich

In the case of the artist, as in the case of so many professions, “success” is commonly defined — in our materialistic culture — by the amount of money the artist generates with his/her work. That monetary measurement is often closely linked to the artist’s “popularity” — to having one’s name be familiar, particularly among the people who spend money on art.

When we watch a person doggedly pursuing an artistic path in the absence of financial profit, we shake our heads, and wonder at yet another example of that curious condition known as “the Starving Artist.”

Last week, in Part Four of this article series, I confessed that, as far as I can tell, I was born into this world already enrobed in the mantle of an “artist.” Yes, my parents — especially my mother — encouraged the artistic tendencies and personality traits that were obvious to them during my childhood, but I suspect their patronage merely removed certain obstacles from a preordained path.

Which is not to suggest that it’s unusual to be born an Artist. It’s very possible that every child enters the world with the tendencies and traits required to pursue an artist’s path — but that they are somehow misdirected, or discouraged, and as a result, somehow lose touch with their essentially artistic nature.

“I can’t draw a straight line,” they end up saying. Or, “I can’t carry a tune in a bucket.” Or, “I don’t have a creative bone in my body.”

I suspect these are self-fulfilling self-images, likely provoked during childhood by an unkind judgment coming from a respected and beloved adult. But I have no evidence to prove this; I have only anecdotal experiences acquired from a life spent among my fellow humans, most of whom seem firmly convinced of their non-artistic natures.

On the other hand, we have the reality of the starving artist — or, as some would claim, the unfortunate myth of the starving artist. We heard Thingamajig Theatre’s executive director, Laura Moore, reference that reality (or myth) last week in Part Three:

“So, yes, housing and the arts are closely tied together. And everybody knows that artists aren’t in it for the money. There’s no money to be made, doing art — unless you are able to move to this whole other level, which is very difficult to get to.”

So then, is that the goal — to move to that “whole other level” where you are making good money? Or is there actually different goal that your typical artist is striving to reach?

The meeting on January 17, sponsored by the Town of Pagosa Springs, was announced as “an open discussion regarding increasing public art displays, creation of an art district, encouraging the art community to establish a formal organization, and other related topics.”

It began with each attendee introducing themselves. Here, we are listening to sculptor Roberto Garcia:

“I’ve been in this wonderful place for 21 years — this awe-inspiring place. I grew up in the desert, in south Texas, but I love it here, and I plan to stay here. I’ve been a professional sculptor for over 45 years, and it’s been a roller coaster career. Feast or famine.

“Why do I do it? Because I love it. I love it, and I thought I was good at it, so I stuck to it.”

Mr. Garcia has built his home and studio in the “outlaw community” of Aspen Springs, about 13 miles west of downtown Pagosa. Back in 2014, Daily Post contributor DC Duncan wrote about the unveiling of one of Mr. Garcia’s monumental bronze sculptures — an eight-foot-tall rendition of eighteenth century Spanish explorer Joseph de Escandon.

Roberto Garcia continued speaking:

“I like this discussion [about the local arts economy]… and I even had a gallery, right here downtown. It didn’t fail, but it kept me away from my studio, doing my work. Creating is the biggest thing in my life.

“Not that I don’t care about money. You need some of it, to do what you want to do.”

Taken in the context of the January 17 conversation, I am interpreting Roberto Garcia’s comment to mean, “An artist needs money mainly to buy the materials needed to continue making art. And maybe a few scraps of food, now and then.”

He continued:

“I like the idea of an art district. I live out in Aspen Springs — it’s out there, about 10 miles away, for those of you who don’t know where it is. The notorious Aspen Springs. But I’ve thought about having another studio, in town… So the idea of an art district is fantastic. And what Susan is doing is really great, and I’m hoping to be a part of what she is doing. Maybe teach an old skill…”

Mr. Garcia is here referring to a new art gallery under construction on Eagle Drive, next door to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, which will feature the ceramic art of Chromo, Colorado, artist Susan Martin Serra.

His “old skill” would be the ancient art of bronze casting.

“I hope I can contribute to this community. It’s an Old World technology. I have the only bronze-casting foundry in the area, I think. I used to run a [large] foundry; I had up to five employees. But you become a ‘boss.’

“So now I’m happier working alone — just my wife and I, and my son. And we create large statues. Weld them together, and transport them, mostly to Texas. And I’ve been fortunate the past three years or so; I’ve done some big ones. But right now, I don’t have any [large commissions]; just little ones.

“But life goes on, and I hope I can be part of the community and give something back. And maybe teach some of these skills…”

There’s another common meaning to the term, “successful,” which has nothing to do with money.

2. accomplishing an aim or purpose.

“a successful attack on the town”

synonyms: victorious, triumphant

Not that Pagosa artists want to make an attack on the town. But maybe, the act of creating is simply the “biggest thing in their lives.”

Can a municipal government help that happen? And should they?

