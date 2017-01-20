Nominate a ‘Colorado Company to Watch’ for 2017

Folks who care about Colorado business success are invited to submit nominations for the 2017 Colorado Companies to Watch Award. Deadline for nominations is Tuesday, January 31 at 5pm.

Your nomination matters to your nominee. It means you’ve taken notice and want others to do the same. When you submit your nomination, an email will be sent to your nominee naming you as nominator.

Colorado Companies to Watch is a unique statewide awards program recognizing growing companies that fuel the economic fire of the state. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout the state of Colorado. Over the past eight years, about 387 business have been honored with Colorado Companies to Watch Awards.

There are two rounds of judging. Preliminary Judging selects up to 100 top finalists. These finalists will be provided with a notification for a second round application. The second round application will ask about the company’s pivotal moments, impact in the community, obstacles to growth, culture and more. The 50 Winners are then selected by a judging panel of industry, non-profit and government leaders from Colorado.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for selection as one of the Colorado Companies to Watch Awardees, the enterprise must meet the following for the year ending 2016.

Be privately held (not publicly traded and not a subsidiary or division of another company)

Be a commercial enterprise, not a nonprofit

Be past the startup stage

Be facing issues of growth, not survival

Employ 6 to 99 full-time equivalent W-2 employees, including the owner

Have between $750,000 and $50 million in annual revenue or working capital in place from investors or grants in 2016. For purposes of this award, revenue includes sales receipts as well as equity investments, grants and other forms of funding in 2016 that were used as working capital.

Be headquartered in the state of Colorado

Have not won this award in the past

Demonstrate the intent and capacity to grow based on evidence such as employee or sales growth, exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, sustainable competitive advantage, or other notable factors that showcase the company’s success

Nomination Form

Please visit this webpage to nominate a company you think is worth watching… a Colorado company that is growing and changing the landscape of business.

A business can apply themselves for the award, at this webpage. Completing the application enters your company into a pool of candidates for the prestigious Colorado Companies to Watch Award recognizing 50 high-growth, 2nd-stage companies. You do not have to be nominated to complete an application.

Previous Winners

Companies can be selected as a Colorado Companies to Watch Winner only one time. When a company wins, they become a member in the growing and one-of-a-kind CCTW Alumni community. If you’d like to check if the company you are nominating has already won, you can look them up on this webpage.