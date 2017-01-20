EDITORIAL: The Mysteries of an Artist Economy, Part Five

Read Part One

Artspace is thrilled to partner with the State of Colorado on this exciting and innovative initiative to combine affordable housing with creative workspaces and community-use facilities to create catalysts for economic development in Colorado’s rural communities.

— from the Artspace.org website

If you wanted to live in a community with a vibrant arts scene — art gallery openings, theater performances, plenty of live music, poetry readings — you might choose to live in a big city, like Denver or Los Angeles. But if you are a working artist, trying to support yourself by making art, you might be looking for an affordable place to live, and that might suggest a more rural setting.

Once upon a time, Pagosa Springs had affordable housing. As far as I can tell, it has never had a vibrant arts scene.

In July 2015, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announced a new $50 million project called ‘Space to Create Colorado,’ the nation’s first state-driven initiative aimed at creating affordable housing for artists. The program involves a consortium of public and private partners including the Colorado Office of Economic Development’s Colorado Creative Industries, the Department of Local Affairs, History Colorado, the Boettcher Foundation… and Artspace, an innovative housing developer based out of Minnesota.

The impetus for this experimental program derives, I suspect, from a belief that rural Colorado is destined to struggle economically, far into the foreseeable future, unless some type of marketable product can be developed.

Like, say… quaint and tourist-friendly “Arts Districts”? But that would require actual artists… who would, in turn, require affordable housing and studio spaces. Because artists are often poor, and living hand-to-mouth.

As a lead partner in the ‘Space to Create Colorado’ effort, Artspace is proposing to develop just that type of affordable housing and studio workspaces for artists and arts organizations in nine rural Colorado communities. The first “live/work” housing project has been slated for the City of Trinidad, a scrappy rural community in Las Animas County, in the southeast corner of the state.

We might note the word, “rural,” as it appears in these descriptions. As America slowly digs itself out of the rubble of the Great Recession, the picture looks somewhat hopeful for the big corporations headquartered in the nation’s urban centers. Not so hopeful for Rural America.

During last year’s presidential election, quite a bit of media commentary focused on the growing divide between (largely Republican) rural counties and (largely Democratic) metropolitan counties. A recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that, as of 2014, rural areas still had not regained all the jobs lost in the recession — while metropolitan areas had.

An Associated Press analysis on economic data generated by the Economic Innovation Group (EIG) pointed out that the economies of central cities have improved slightly, compared to 2000, while those in the nation’s rural communities have generally grown worse. In a July 2016 Denver Post article by reporter Richard Riccardi, we could read some quotes from Ross Devol, chief researcher at the Milken Institute, an independent economic think tank.

“More and more economic activity is happening in cities as we move to higher-value services playing a bigger role in the economy. As economies advance, economic activity just tends to concentrate in fewer and fewer places…

“A lot of [rural] communities are wondering what are we going to do and to some extent Donald Trump is talking to that. They’re not part of the modern global economy. They feel like they’ve been left behind, through no fault of their own.”

When I visited the EIG website this morning, to get a sense of how Colorado as a whole is doing, I found this map displaying, in a graphical format, their “Distressed Communities Index” for the individual counties in Colorado.

The darkest shades of green show the counties with the least amount of economic distress; the darkest shades of red indicate the most severely distressed counties. Archuleta County and the rest of the southwest corner of Colorado appear to be doing reasonably well, as indicated by the greener shades.

But, as we can see, the southeast corner of the state — including Trinidad, Colorado — is a generally distressed area, according to EIG. That may be why Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) and Artspace picked Trinidad for their initial ‘Space to Create’ experiment. Trinidad already developed an ‘arts district’ of sorts — the ‘Corazon de Trinidad Creative District,’ officially certified by CCI in 2013.

The ‘Space to Create’ housing project, to be known as the Trinidad Artspace Lofts, hopes to one day offer 20 unique, affordable live/work apartments for low-income artists and their families. Some units will repurpose remnants of the old structures, such as parquet floors and built-ins, while other units will feature a more ‘industrial’ quality.

From the ‘Space to Create’ page on the Artspace website:

Trinidad has a thriving arts community, known for its annual ArtoCade art car event and character that is “a little bit funky, a little bit weird.” The heart of the art community beats in the Corazon de Trinidad Creative District, which received creative district certification by the Colorado Creative Industries state agency in 2013. The Creative District has been instrumental in building momentum for Trinidad Artspace. The District’s outreach to the regional arts community led to the huge success of the Artspace Arts Market Survey with 616 respondents.

The full project plans to combine three historic structures — the Toller, Aiello, and Franch buildings — which have been part of the downtown fabric for more than 100 years, and contribute to the downtown National Historic District. The total project cost is estimated at $14 million… to be funded partly by Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) tax credit financing.

Or maybe not?

From the Space to Create Trinidad Facebook page, August 26, 2016:

FINGERS CROSSED, TRINIDAD! Today is presentation day for the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority grant! We see as positive points: Las Animas County has never been awarded these grants in the past. Most grants have gone to Front Range communities, with Denver in the lead. Trinidad is the demonstration community for Space to Create Colorado and the initiative will mean nine such projects in small rural and mountain communities. Space to Create is made up of one of the strongest partnerships we could ever hope to work with. This is the first state-led initiative of its kind in the nation and everyone is watching Colorado! So, in our minds, it’s a no-brainer, but we still have our fingers crossed, just in case!

A few weeks later, CHFA announced their denial of the partnership’s application for tax credit financing. Just what that might mean for the state’s innovative ‘Space to Create Colorado’ program is not immediately clear.

Except that we know the Trinidad artists will have to avail themselves of housing alternatives, for the time being. Here, for example, is one of the seven rentals I found on the Trulia website… priced at $675 a month.

Read Part Six, on Monday…