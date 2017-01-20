Durango & Silverton Railroad Heats Up Winter

January 20, 2017

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (DSNGRR)— offering distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado’s San Juan National Forest — has announced it is kicking off 2017 by offering deeply-discounted adult and child fares in January and February to residents of 11 counties in the Four Corners states, and an impressive series of February special events which cater to couples, photographers, and railfans.

The D&SNGRR’s distinctive February excursions include the Snowdown Balloon Rally Train on Saturday, February 4; its always-popular Romance On The Rails Brunch Train, in celebration of Valentine’s Day, on Saturday, February 11; and winter photography trains on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19.

This year’s winter photography tours are particularly appealing to shutterbugs and railfans alike, as they will offer rides aboard the famed Galloping Goose No. 5 motor now owned by the city of Dolores, Colorado, and riding the D&SNGRR rails in the winter for the first time in over 60 years.

“After a very successful 2016 in which the D&SNGRR saw significant increases in overall ridership volume and special event attendance, we wanted to start the new year on the right note by expressing our appreciation to Four Corners-area residents for their ongoing support by giving them a chance to experience this incredible treasure in their very own backyards — at very affordable rates,” said Allen C. Harper, head of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, and chairman and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways.

“In addition, we have a fantastic collection of special events on tap for February that are sure to delight scenic railroad aficionados of all kinds, from families and amateur photographers, to hot air balloon enthusiasts and couples celebrating their love. Here at the D&SNGRR, we feel fortunate we can design and orchestrate exceptional and enjoyable events such as these that offer truly one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests.”

Local Appreciation Days: 55% Discount for Four Corners-Area Residents
On select dates in January and February, residents of 11 counties, across the Four Corners states, can ride standard class to Cascade Canyon for just $27.90 per person for adults, and $16.20 per person for children. Guests may book their reservations by phone or online, and seating is subject to availability. Additionally, passengers must use promo code LCLAPP17 to take advantage of the 55% discount, and show valid identification proving local. The last day for Local Appreciation Days excursions is Sat., Feb. 25.

