Town Planning Commission Seeking Commissioner Applicants

Are you looking to be more involved with your community? The Town of Pagosa Springs’ Planning Commission is seeking interested individuals that meet any of the following three criteria to fill commission vacancies:

1) are a Town Resident, or

2) an owner of a business located within the Town which business or owner also owns real property within the Town and which owner is a resident of Archuleta County, or

3) the Chair or Co-Chair of the Archuleta County Planning Commission. An owner of a business includes a sole proprietor and the majority owner of a business entity such as a corporation, a limited liability company or a partnership. Non-Town residents shall be limited to two members at any one time.

There is currently one regular member seat available and one alternative seat available. The Planning Commission consists of five regular members and two alternate members, each serving a four-year volunteer term. Regular meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30pm in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

The Planning Commission has the decision-making authorities listed in the Land Use Development Code, Table 2.2-1, including the following duties and responsibilities:

1. Develop and recommend to the Town Council new policies, ordinances, administrative procedures, and other means that allow expansion to be accomplished in a coordinated and efficient manner.

2. Conduct studies and recommend to the Town Council, any other new plans, goals, and objectives relating to growth, development, and redevelopment of the Town.

3. Act in the capacity of the Design Review Board, unless the Board has been otherwise appointed.

4. Act in the capacity of the Board of Adjustment, unless the Board has been otherwise appointed.

5. Adopt rules and regulations governing the procedures and operations of the Planning Commission.

6. Perform any other duties assigned by the Town Council.

In general, the planning commission is responsible for reviewing development plans to ensure compliance with the Town Land Use Development Code, make decisions regarding development applications, and to provide recommendations to Town Council. The Planning Director works with the Planning Commission and provides the necessary background information and documentation so that the best possible, educated decisions and recommendations can be made.

Please contact James Dickhoff, Town Planning Director, at 970-264-4151 x 225 or jdickhoff@pagosasprings.co.gov, if you have any questions regarding your interest in the Planning Commission vacancies.

Interested individuals should submit a Letter of Interest to the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Department no later than the new extended deadline of Friday February 3, 2017 to the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Department, PO Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, delivered in person to the Planning Department in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd, or by email to jdickhoff@pagosasprings.co.gov.

Vetted letters of interest will be forwarded to the Town Council who will appoint new Planning Commissioners.