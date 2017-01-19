Public Invited to Discuss Town’s Comprehensive Plan Progress

By Rachel Novak

The first Public Open House for for the Town of Pagosa Springs Comprehensive Plan Update has been scheduled for

Tuesday, January 31, from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Pagosa Springs is updating its Comprehensive Plan, a document and process that defines a vision for the community and establishes goals, strategies, and actions that will help Pagosa Springs achieve that vision. This plan, “Pagosa Springs Forward,” is a community wide effort and the Town wants to hear from you.

There will be several opportunities to provide your thoughts throughout the comprehensive planning process and this first open house will focus on two primary objectives:

1) communicating and discussing the issues and challenges that Pagosa Springs is currently facing, and

2) how these discussions might alter or adjust a new community vision.

The open house will take place on Tuesday January 31, between 5pm and 7pm. The meeting will be an ‘open house’ format, so attendance at any point in this timeframe is encouraged. The Town will be providing light snacks and beverages for this meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend and engage with our consultant team on a wide variety of topics and issues.

How can you get involved?

The comprehensive planning process has only just begun and there will be many opportunities to get involved, including several public open house meetings, public hearings, and surveys planned throughout this project’s undertaking.

If you would like to stay up to date with the Comprehensive Plan project, please subscribe to the “e-notices” system on the Town’s website, watch the Town’s Facebook page, and the Daily Post for project updates.

We look forward to seeing you there…