Pagosa Chamber to Present Community Awards at Saturday Gala

On Saturday, January 21 the Chamber will host the annual Membership Gala this year — themed “Prosperity Through Change”. This event is an opportunity to network in a relaxed and engaging ambiance. The evening will include an update of Chamber happenings, the welcoming of three new board members, a fun good-bye to three existing board members and it will culminate with the Community Awards — celebrating Citizen, Volunteer, Non-Profit and Small Business of the Year nominees and winners.

The nominations for this year’s Community Awards provide a stellar slate in every category. For someone to take time to nominate a person or business is an honor in itself. The winners will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Gala.

Here’s the list of nominees for 2016:

Citizen of the Year: Mark Crane, Terry Smith and Annie Sewell

Volunteer of the Year: Dale Johnson, Mark Crane, and Lynne McCrudden

Non-Profit of the Year: Loaves & Fishes, Thingamajig Theatre, Archuleta County Education Center, and the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

Small Business of the Year: Pagosa Mountain Sports, Galles Properties, The Outfitter Department Store, and Pagosa Baking Company

We are lucky to have so many giving and qualified people and organizations in our community. Congratulations and ‘thank yous’ should be extended to all the nominees.

The Annual Gala is the perfect opportunity to meet new members, exchange business ideas, and catch up with friends. This year the event will be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse from 6pm to 9pm. There will be live music by the Retro Cats and multiple food stations with delicious food provided by new Chamber member Mimi with Mee Hmong Catering and desserts provided by long-standing member Pagosa Baking Company. There will also be a beverage station and cash bar.

Attendees should also not miss out on the items at the silent auction made possible by the generosity of many community businesses.

Tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.pagosachamber.com or in person at the Chamber for $30 per person. For questions about the event please contact the Chamber at 264-2360.