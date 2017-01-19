LIBRARY NEWS: All-ages Art Sessions on Saturday

Join the Sisson Library with your family and friends this Saturday, January 21 from 3-4pm for a special art session. We’ll enjoy water coloring and marble painting. All ages welcome. No experience or registration needed.

Then on Monday, January 23 we’ll host an all-ages Family Reading Night from 5:30-6:30pm. This is a session of stories and ideas for how to support your children on their path to becoming great reading. Michael will read stories and share tips with parents on how to make reading aloud an everyday practice. Kids are welcome – we’ll have snacks, books and activities to keep the little ones happy. This program is brought to you in partnership with Seeds of Learning Early Childhood Center.

Free Medicare 101 session today

Today (Thursday, January 19) at 10:30 a.m. you can learn important information about Medicare. Understand your rights, options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.

Free teen book club

Tomorrow (Friday, January 20) from 2-3 p.m. is our first teen book club meeting of the year. Note new day to accommodate our regular members’ schedules. No group book discussion – instead this is a chance for teens to share what they’ve been reading and to vote on what books they’ll read in 2017.

Free all-ages movie

Join us tomorrow (Friday, January 20) from 2-3:15 p.m. for a Pixar smash hit movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to name the film’s title in the media, but you can find it on the activities calendars.

Free Spanish conversation

Next Wednesday, January 25 from 4-5 p.m. you can practice your Spanish skills with others. This informal gathering will give you the opportunity to increase fluency by speaking with other Spanish language learners. All are welcome. No registration required.

Free teen role-playing

The role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place next Thursday, January 26 from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Free tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Tech Thursday 2-4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions.

Free kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Free baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 – 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

DVDs

“Suicide Squad” features super villains. “Florence Foster Jenkins” stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. “The Legend of 1900” is a magical story of a young boy living on a cruise ship. “Cabaret” and “A Chorus Line” are the Broadway smash hits as musical films. “The Iron Lady” stars Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher. “Man from Earth” is a sci-fi film.

Nonfiction

“Facebook for Seniors” by Carrie, Chris and Cheryl Ewin shows you how to connect with friends and family in 12 easy lessons. “Books for Living” by Will Schwalbe explores the power of books to shape our lives in an era of constant connectivity. “Hemingway at War” by Terry Mort tells of Ernest Hemingway’s adventures as a World War II journalist.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Stalking Ground” by Margaret Mizushima is a Timber Creek K-9 mystery. “The Chemist” by Stephanie Meyer features an ex-government agent who must take one more case to clear her name. “The Bone Collection” by Kathy Reichs is a collection of short fiction by the author behind the Fox “Bones’ series. “Mischling” by Affinity Konar focuses on two young girls in Mengele’s experimental population at Auschwitz. “Black Water” by Louise Doughty explores some of the darker events of recent history through the story of one troubled man.

Other novels

“The Liberation” by Ian Tregillis is the final book in the trilogy featuring a mechanical man named Jax. “The Sound of Seas” by Gillian Anderson and Jeff Rovin is the final book in the EarthEnd saga. “Sweet Tomorrows” by Debbie Macomber is the final book in the Rose Harbor series. “The Queen of the Night” by Alexander Chee follows an American orphan who becomes a sensation at the Paris Opera. “The Gloaming” by Melanie Finn, set in East Africa, was a New York Times notable book of 2016. “The Mistress” by Danielle Steel features a woman saved from starving by a Russian billionaire. “Blood Vow” by J.R. Ward is the latest in the Black Dagger Brotherhood series. “Imagine Me Gone” by Adam Haslett follows a family dealing with the depression of the father. “Reputations” by Juan Gabriel Vasquez tells of an influential political cartoonist who has his sense of personal history upended.

Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Julia Hampton and Anna O’Reilly.

Quotable Quote

“Life is composed of lights and shadows, and we would be untruthful if we tried to pretend there were no shadows.” – Walt Disney (1901-1966), American animator and film producer.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.