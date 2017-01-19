EDITORIAL: The Mysteries of an Artist Economy, Part Four

Read Part One

My mother had somehow acquired a ream of salmon-colored, letter-sized paper — a slight extravagance, considering the limitations of our family’s working class budget — and I remember her sitting in a chair beside my bed, taking dictation from me.

I was about 6 years old, and suffering from what my parents referred to as “an over-active imagination.” I suppose it was my mother’s attempt to soothe that imagination, when she settled herself next to my bedside lamp and transcribed, in her elegant long-hand, my latest fictional adventure story as it spilled, fully formed, out of my young mouth.

The story inevitably included my elementary school friends, accidentally marooned on a strange planet and fated to do battle with meat-eating dinosaurs, one-eyed giants, and monstrously large spiders. And inevitably, my friends were victorious, although one or two of them might sacrifice their lives to defend their companions.

I cannot say whether my mother’s efforts at encouraging my storytelling tendencies were crucial to the fact that I eventually became an artist… or whether I was born an artist, and she simply helped me accept my destiny. I suspect the latter case: that I was born an artist, the same way I was born with hazel-colored eyes.

Until I began researching the development of ‘Arts Districts’ a few years back, I had never really thought of artists as “society’s storytellers.” But isn’t that really what artists do? We paint pictures — real or imaginary — that freeze a moment in time into a visual or aural description. We render human relationships and ideas into forged metal, sculpted stone, carved wood, quilts, songs, dances, essays. We invent scenes that never happened — but maybe should have — and perform them on stage.

We speak and sing about joy and pain. We write stories — like this one.

Colorado Creative Industries, a division Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, has defined “art” as a cultural and education activity, but also — and perhaps primarily — as an “economic driver.”

I fully understand why government bureaucrats tend to portray artists as industrial cogs in the wheel of economic progress. “Jobs creation” is the claimed primary goal of so many politicians nowadays; in America’s modern, materialistic social environment, no human activity that fails to assert a potential for “jobs creation” can reasonably hope to win the support of our debt-laden governments.

Meanwhile, the stories continue to be told — somehow — along the historic streets of Colorado’s mountain towns. Property values have increased almost unbelievably since the mid-1980s; rents are climbing. Today, the only people who can easily afford to purchase homes or commercial space in Colorado mountain towns are successful business people, or retirees with generous pension or investment income.

Or… is that just a story we tell ourselves?

The Senior Center dining room, in the Ross Aragon Community Center, was full of storytellers on Tuesday evening. That is to say, it was full of artists. At the instigation of Town Planning Manager James Dickhoff, we stood up, one at a time, and shared our personal visions of the future… a future where artistic creation would be a more prominent part of life in Archuleta County… a future where artists from around the country would feel welcomed in this little mountain… a future where they would gladly settle here, and equip their art studios, or theater stages, or composing spaces.

Thinking back on the Tuesday evening event, I find it somewhat remarkable that all 40 people — the entire roomful — would willingly stand up and publicly share their dreams for the future, in front of a crowd of relative strangers.

Here, we will listen to local architect and ceramic artist Courtney King:

“I’m an architect and an artist; I’ve lived in Pagosa for 16 years now. Just to touch on what we just heard from Matt [Roane] and Ross [Barrable], my vision would include more Public Art. I’ve had the good fortune to be involved in a number of permanent outdoor installations on the East Coast, where I lived before coming to Pagosa. And I’d really like to see more permanent and durable outdoor installations — making sure we include artworks that can age gracefully, and withstand the elements.”

Mr. Barrable had, moments earlier, shared his vision of durable public art along the scenic downtown San Juan Riverwalk.

I’ve written occasionally, here in the Daily Post, about the very few pieces of public art that our community has funded — most notably, the mural on Main Street, which has been through four different installations during my 23 years in Pagosa, all of which have slowly deteriorated from weather exposure and been subsequently replaced by the next underfunded attempt.

No one would tolerate such failures, if we were talking about a public building or facility. But where public art is concerned, the thought seems to be that it’s meant to be produced as cheaply as possible, and we don’t care if it falls apart within a few years.

Ms. King:

“My background is architecture, and sculpture, and ceramics. And ceramics is the perfect example of a durable material that can age gracefully, and can provide permanent art in our community. And more than just along the Riverwalk, but throughout all of our parks. Maybe an installation in coordination with a gazebo or other structures. In our parks system, along our main street — incorporated into our benches and trash receptacles. There’s just a tremendous opportunity to include art in so many different ways.”

“When I was part of the Downtown Master Plan team, and the Wayfinding Committee, we… I think we need to pull that plan down off the shelf and dust it off. There’s just so much good information in there, that would incorporate art into our public structures. Metalwork; grates around trees that could be manufactured by local artists; benches; some of the shade structures…

“I feel like, back — what was it? Ten years ago? — the vision was there, and it hasn’t really come to fruition. It was be nice to dust off that plan, revisit it, and see where we can incorporate all the artists who are here tonight — how their skills can be used within all the improvements we’re making to the town. Because we’re making tremendous improvements. I’m thinking now about the new bike racks [in Town Park.] Those could have been designed and built by an artist.

“There are just so many simple ways to incorporate art into our community.

“That would be my vision.”

Read Part Five…