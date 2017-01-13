Revised Deadline for 2017 Forest Service Job Applications

by · January 13, 2017

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring over 900 temporary jobs in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations for the 2017 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs during the revised time frames below. Fire jobs and other jobs with early start dates have been extended through midnight EST January 13.

That’s tonight, January 13.

Job seekers who applied during the initial time frame of January 4-10, do not need to reapply.

Revised Application Time Frames
Jan. 12-13, 2017: Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs
Feb. 2-8, 2017: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering and other jobs

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at www.usajobs.gov.

Below are resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region.

Resume Tips

  • Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)
  • Tailor your resume to each job announcement
  • Spell out acronyms
  • Be honest
  • Write clear and concise statements
  • Use active verbs
  • Proofread your resume
