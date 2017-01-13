Local Businesses Invited to ‘Procurement Fair’

The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center will hold a Procurement Fair for area small businesses interested in both providing services to the government agencies.

The free workshop will be held on Thursday, January 26 at the San Juan Public Lands Center, 15 Burnett Court, Durango, Colorado. Small businesses currently doing business or wanting to do business with the Forest Service are invited to attend.

The morning session, from 9:30am to noon, will be targeted towards those interested in becoming vendors for construction, facilities maintenance, or wildland-firefighting services for the San Juan National Forest. Topics covered will include how to register and do business with the U.S. Forest Service, how to be responsive to solicitations, and an overview of regulations, contracts, and the ordering and payment process. Attendees will learn the types of services needed to support firefighting crews, including providing meals, copiers, heavy equipment, refrigerated trailers, ice, hardware, showers, toilets, hand-washing stations, and lodging. Information will also be provided on services and equipment needed to support the agency’s daily operations, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roofing, carpentry, earth moving, horizontal/vertical construction, etc.

From 2 to 4pm the same day, the Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will provide assistance to those interested in doing business with any government agency. Colorado PTAC is a non-profit corporation dedicated to providing no-cost counseling and education to Colorado businesses wishing to sell to the government. Assistance includes registrations, locating opportunities, proposal assistance, and contract performance.

For more information, please contact Ginger Domingos by calling 970-385-1245 or online at gingerdomingos@fs.fed.us.