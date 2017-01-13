Local Businesses Invited to ‘Procurement Fair’

by · January 13, 2017

The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center will hold a Procurement Fair for area small businesses interested in both providing services to the government agencies.

The free workshop will be held on Thursday, January 26 at the San Juan Public Lands Center, 15 Burnett Court, Durango, Colorado. Small businesses currently doing business or wanting to do business with the Forest Service are invited to attend.

The morning session, from 9:30am to noon, will be targeted towards those interested in becoming vendors for construction, facilities maintenance, or wildland-firefighting services for the San Juan National Forest. Topics covered will include how to register and do business with the U.S. Forest Service, how to be responsive to solicitations, and an overview of regulations, contracts, and the ordering and payment process. Attendees will learn the types of services needed to support firefighting crews, including providing meals, copiers, heavy equipment, refrigerated trailers, ice, hardware, showers, toilets, hand-washing stations, and lodging. Information will also be provided on services and equipment needed to support the agency’s daily operations, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roofing, carpentry, earth moving, horizontal/vertical construction, etc.

From 2 to 4pm the same day, the Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will provide assistance to those interested in doing business with any government agency. Colorado PTAC is a non-profit corporation dedicated to providing no-cost counseling and education to Colorado businesses wishing to sell to the government. Assistance includes registrations, locating opportunities, proposal assistance, and contract performance.

For more information, please contact Ginger Domingos by calling 970-385-1245 or online at gingerdomingos@fs.fed.us.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16PhilMcAdams1

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Snow
Sunday 01/15
Snow
Snow. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Snow Showers
Monday 01/16
Snow Showers
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/17
Partly Cloudy
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 39F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Wednesday 01/18
Clear
A few clouds from time to time. High 37F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Thursday 01/19
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wunderground.com