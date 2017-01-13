EDITORIAL: Friday the 13th

In Finland, a consortium of governmental and nongovernmental organizations led by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health promotes the National Accident Day, which always falls on a Friday the 13th.

As I write this short editorial in the early morning of Friday, January 13, 2017, superstitious people across America are waking up and wondering what type of unfortunate fate awaits them, on this unlucky date. According to Wikipedia, somewhat more than 5 percent of the U.S. population is willing to admit their fear of Friday the 13th.

According to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina, an estimated 17 to 21 million people in the United States are affected by a fear of this day, making it the most feared day and date in history. Some people are so paralyzed by fear that they avoid their normal routines in doing business, taking flights or even getting out of bed… Despite this, representatives for both Delta Air Lines and now-defunct Continental Airlines have stated that their airlines do not suffer from any noticeable drop in travel on those Fridays.

“It’s been estimated that [US]$800 or $900 million is lost in business on this day.”

For those of us who somehow made it through the last half of the 20th century, the number 13 may bring to mind Apollo 13 — NASA’s space mission to the moon which launched at 1:13 on April 11, 1970 — a launch time “set by the cold and objective laws of physics and orbital mechanics.”

In military time, that launch was at 13:13 Central Time… as calculated by Mission Control Center in Houston.

We might pause for a moment and consider the fact that at 13:13 Central Time, the time was 14:13 Eastern Time in Florida, where the Saturn rocket lifted off…

Which was 19:13 in London… or 3:13 in the morning the following day in Beijing, China.

All of which could serve as a reminder that dates and times — which might at times feel like divinely-inspired truths — are relative to our artfully-created calendars and clocks.

Wikipedia states that “Friday the 17th” is considered unlucky in certain corners of Europe, and that in much of the Spanish-speaking world, “Tuesday the 13th” is the preferred day for feeling especially fearful.

The unlucky day for one of our local “renewable energy” companies — Pagosa Verde — may have come on Tuesday, December 27, when the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) canceled a $1.4 million grant that Pagosa Verde, the Town of Pagosa Springs, and the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners had been hoping could be used for some type of exploration for geothermal water — which is to say, free hot water. Over the past couple of years, the Town and County had dumped $500,000 into drilling projects overseen by Pagosa Verde, with the promise of building an electrical generating plant for the community utilizing the very hot water that Pagosa Verde seemed sure was somewhere in the rocks below us.

In a January 12 story by Pagosa Springs SUN reporter Jim Garrett, Pagosa Verde founder Jerry Smith was quoted.

The [Pagosa Area Geothermal Water and Power Authority] board concluded, after receiving DOLA’s letter, that there is nothing further for it to do, other than to consider acceptance of a final audit of 2015 expenditures now being performed. [The board] decided to meet for that purpose on April 3, and potentially then to dissolve. The SUN spoke to [Jerry] Smith — about the demise of the three-sided project among the Town, the County and Pagosa Verde — on January 10. Smith said, “Pagosa Verde is still committed” to conducting local geothermal exploration, and added that the owners of the drilling site are also still interested in continuing the exploration. While he did not provide specifics, Smith suggested a possibility exists that the project “could continue, but with different ownership.”

As the crippled Apollo 13 spaceship circled the moon, in April 1970, mission commander Jim Lovell looked down at the gray lunar surface and realized that he would never walk upon it. The job at hand, instead, was to get the crew back to earth, and to somehow land the underpowered ship safely in the Pacific Ocean.

We already have a seemingly-viable “renewable energy” project here in Archuleta County— the biomass company known as Renewable Forest Energy — potentially capable of producing perhaps a quarter of the electricity needed to run the Pagosa economy but energy conglomerate Tri-State Generation and Transmission has thus far been successful at preventing that project from moving forward.

I have to wonder what might have happened if the Town and County had put their $500,000 subsidy behind Renewable Forest Energy, instead of chasing hot water that might — or might not — be hidden somewhere in the rocks, a mile under the ground.

Or if they had invested $500,000 in, say, affordable housing…

Maybe “luck” is something that we create, with our own decisions?