WINTERFEST 2017: Get Ready for Fun… for the Whole Family

WinterFest 2017 will occur on February 4 and 5 — and activities will be completed just in time for all to run to their appropriate places to watch the Super Bowl.

Festivities kick off on Friday evening with sponsors welcoming the hot air balloon pilots at a small reception held at the Visitor Center. Activities really get rolling on Saturday morning, February 4. Dress warmly as the hot air balloons will take to the skies from the downtown area beginning at about 8am – weather permitting. This picturesque event allows for some stunning photographic opportunities of Pagosa in the winter with snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes and hopefully crystal blue skies.

The next event will be the Fat Bike race for all you hard-core cyclers or “newbies”. The event will begin in Yamaguchi Park on 5th St. with registration beginning at 8:30am and the race beginning at 9am. Attendees can enjoy a 6K, 12K and Kids Fun Ride. The event is hosted by Pagosa Mountain Sports to benefit the Dust 2 group helping to put single track trails in Pagosa Springs. Registration is only $10 and you can also rent a fat bike for $10. Bikes will be available for rent at the race site. After the race there will also be demo opportunities again for only $10. This is a fun activity for the whole family!

The infamous Penguin Plunge takes place at 1pm along the banks of the San Juan river at Davey’s Wave across from the Visitor Center The Penguin Plunge is for the heartiest souls willing to brave swimming in the frigid San Juan River all to benefit their favorite non-profit agency. “Plungers” can download the registration form from the Chamber’s website at www.pagosachamber.com. The form is located under Events & Festivals under 2017 WinterFest or from the Home Page. Plungers should start collecting pledges NOW!

Prizes will be awarded for the most money collected, the best costuming, and who knows what else! Goody bags will also be given out to the plungers. Participants will register and jump from the Visitor Center side of the San Juan River. Spectators may watch the event and cheer on the plungers from the Riverwalk. Music and line-up begins at 12 noon and the plunge begins at 1pm. The event is fast, furious and funny, so don’t miss the antics.

Continuing with the festivities, the Anything Goes Downhill Sled Race or “Sledz on Rez Race” will take place on Reservoir Hill with registration beginning at 2pm and the races starting at 2:30. This year’s Sled Race will be hosted by the new Young Professionals of Pagosa Springs (YPOPS) group. This event touts all home-made sleds. You may use skis, snowboards and parts of a manufactured sled as part of your sled; however, a manufactured sled cannot be the entire sled. The sled must be homemade.

The range of creativity is endless with one of last year’s favorite sleds celebrating the Denver Broncos – and it sure raced down the hill! Prizes will be given for Best of Show, Best Team and of course the Best Crash along with some other categories — and there will be concessions available on site.

Registration forms can be downloaded from the Chamber website at www.pagosachamber.com or you can pick up a registration form at the Choke Cherry Tree, Coyote Moon Bar & Grill, Chamber or Old West Press. This event is fun for spectators and participants alike.

The weekend festivities conclude on Sunday morning when the hot air balloons take to the air again but this time from the west side of town – weather permitting. Spectators should remember that the envelopes on the hot air balloons are fragile and can only withstand certain weather conditions. All events during WinterFest are weather contingent, so for the latest information, contact the Chamber of Commerce or “like” us on FaceBook where the latest updates and pictures will be posted. Get your Winter on and participate in one of the many fun events happening over the WinterFest weekend.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available; find out more by calling us at 970-264-2360.