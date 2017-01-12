Town Discussion of Future ‘Arts District’ Scheduled for Next Tuesday

By Rachel Novak

The Town of Pagosa Springs Comprehensive Plan planning team wants to hear from you!

There will be several public meetings and open houses throughout this comprehensive planning process and the Town would particularly like to hear your thoughts on the following topic: Art and the Arts Community. Stakeholder interviews were conducted November 29 and 30, 2016, and throughout those discussions one of the topics that was discussed pertained to the creation of a potential “Arts District” and how to incorporate more art into the community.

In response, the Town Planning Department will be hosting a public conversation regarding art in our community this coming Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 5:00pm at the Town Hall Council Chambers. Join us in an open discussion regarding increasing public art displays, creation of an art district, encouraging the art community to establish a formal organization, and other related topics. Everyone is welcome to attend. We look forward to seeing you there!

How can you get involved? The comprehensive planning process has only just begun and there will be many opportunities to get involved! There are several public open houses, public meetings, and surveys planned throughout this project’s undertaking.

If you would like to stay up to date with the Comprehensive Plan project, please subscribe to the “e-notices” system on the Town’s website, and watch the Daily Post for project updates.