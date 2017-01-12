LIBRARY NEWS: Using the Cloud Library

Did you know that with your library card you have access to free digital downloadable materials including many popular e-books and audio book titles that can be accessed on your smartphone, laptop and other devices, all thanks to the cloud library? If you would like help installing and using the cloud library, bring your device to this hands-on workshop this Saturday, January 14 from 3-4pm. No registration required.

Then next Thursday, January 19 there’s a new free teen program called steam punk crafts from 4-5:30pm for fifth-12th graders. We’ll make jewelry and knickknacks out of gears and other salvaged bits of technology.

Meanwhile, we are sad to announce that Susan McAdams’ last day after 10 years at your library is Thursday, January 19. She has worked as a senior cataloguer and in many other capacities. Susan plans to enjoy her retirement by staying in Pagosa, spending more time with her husband Phil, taking on the challenge of a new puppy and enjoying more time outdoors, especially hiking in the summer. She has opted for no retirement party, but would love you to stop by to wish her well.

This week Susan began training her replacement, Lisa Foss, who has lived in Pagosa for four years. She loves the outdoors, reading and cooking for guests, and has lots of technology experience. Please welcome Lisa to our library family the next time you come in.

Library closing

We will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday.

Free Medicaid and Connect for Health session

Kevin O’Connor from San Juan Health and Renee Burch from Archuleta County Human Services discuss options and changes to Medicaid and Connect for Health, the Colorado Obamacare health exchange, today (Thursday, January 12) from 1 – 1:45 p.m. No registration required.

Free teen role-playing

The role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place today (Thursday, January 12). Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, January 13) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Free Lego Club Saturday

Lego Club for kids six-12 years is 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, January 14. We’ve got the LEGOs – just bring your imagination.

Stuffed animal sleepover

Any time during the day next Tuesday, January 17, bring your stuffed animals to the library for an overnight adventure. You can then pick up your pal at Wednesday morning storytime at 10 a.m. the next day. You won’t be there for the sleepover, but we’ll take lots of pictures so you can see all the fun the little critters had.

Free fan fiction for teens

Next Wednesday, January 18 from 4-5 p.m., teens in the seventh-12th grades are invited to a Fan Fiction writing event when you’ll be coming up with stories about some of your favorite characters.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Tech Thursday 2-4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions.

Free baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 – 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Large print

“Christmas in the Lone Star State” by Jason Manning is a Texas Ranger western. “Day of Rage” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is also a western. “When All the Girls Have Gone” by Jayne Ann Krentz is a mystery. “Victoria” by Daisy Goodwin features Queen Victoria as she becomes Queen of England.

CDs

“Conclave” by Robert Harris is about the election of a new pope. “Blood Vow” by J.R. Ward is a vampire story. “I’ll Take You There” by Wally Lamb explores the importance of a trio of woman on one Baby Boomer’s life.

Other novels

“Piano Tide” by Kathleen Dean Moore is set in Alaska where a small town father is making a killing in a remote town. “The House of Daniel” by Harry Turtledove is a baseball story set in depression-era Oklahoma and points west. “The Last Ranch” by Michael McGarrity is the final book in the author’s American West trilogy featuring the Kerney family. “The Immortal Throne” by Stella Gemmell is book two in The City fantasy series.

Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For their generous monetary donation, we are grateful to Rick and Lynne Stinchfield.

Quotable Quote

“When I got my first job as a cook, I learned what may just have been the most useful piece of knowledge of my entire career: how to clean a blistering hot deep-fat fryer, and why you have to do it. It turns out to be a metaphor. Cleanliness is next to godliness. Cook with a dirty fryer and you cook garbage. Start with a clean fryer and you get something perfect, simple and poetic. Just like all of cooking, and all of life.” – Mario Batali, American celebrity chef and restaurateur.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/