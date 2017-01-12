EDITORIAL: A Pleasant Walk Through the Neighborhood, Part Three

Read Part One

Scott Lewandowski, the Projects Manager for the Town of Pagosa Springs, had brought along to the public hearing on January 5, seven maps illustrating seven possible routes for the key missing piece of the downtown Riverwalk Trail. Five of the seven maps showed at least a portion of the potential connecting route as running through the Hermosa Street neighborhood; Map 6 and Map 7 showed the future trail skirting that neighborhood entirely, and running instead through the (less developed) neighborhoods on the south side of the San Juan River.

Mr. Lewandowski had also brought along rough price estimates for each of those seven possible routes. The estimates ranged from $1.1 million up to $1.7 million. The sketch maps and the rough price estimates had been developed by local engineering firm Davis Engineering.

After the audience of maybe 20 people at the Community Center had viewed the seven maps, and heard the seven price estimates, Mr. Lewandowski opened up the presentation to public comment.

Even though there was not a complete consensus among the audience members, a couple of things became quickly clear. For one, the neighbors from the Hermosa Street neighborhood disapproved of Map 1 and Map 2, which showed the future trail running through the backyards of private properties with river frontage.

And for another, no one seemed overly concerned about the cost of the project. That was sense a reasonable lack of concern, since the Town has, thus far, been able to find grant funding for the previously completed portions of the Riverwalk Trail — and since the Town staff has made it pretty clear that this missing portion of the trail will not be built unless yet another grant (or grants, plural) can be garnered.

Map No. 3 illustrated a rather conventional approach to moving pedestrians through the Hermosa Street neighborhood. Instead of plowing through the wilderness of private backyards, Map 3 indicated an (ordinary?) sidewalk running along the south side of our existing, paved Hermosa Street.

This trail would not encroach on anyone’s yard, but would utilize the existing road right-of-way, all the way to the San Juan River… and would then follow the riverbank for a short stretch before crossing the river via a new (as-yet-unfunded) pedestrian bridge just north of the existing vehicle bridge on Highway 160.

As I noted in previous installment, the streets in downtown Pagosa were platted in 1883, but as of 2017, most of them still have no sidewalks. Ideally, those sidewalks would have been added decades ago, but that didn’t happen. Another (presumably ideal) opportunity for adding the missing sidewalks came in the early 1990s, when the Town began to receive funding from CMAQ — the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program — a federal program aimed at trying to reduce the level of dust pollution within small rural communities by funding rural paving campaigns. Dirt streets, which was pretty much all we had in downtown Pagosa back in 1990, can be a cause of poor air quality when every family owns two cars and a pickup truck, and drives everywhere.

Unfortunately for those small rural communities, the CMAQ funding paid for the original asphalt, but not for the maintenance of that asphalt. The maintenance was left up to the Town Council, the Town streets crew, and the taxpayers of Pagosa Springs. Nor did CMAQ pay for curbs and gutters. Nor sidewalks.

All roads — gravel or paved — are susceptible to water damage. Even more extensive damage results from wet roads exposed to “freeze and thaw” conditions, as are our roads here in Pagosa Springs during the spring and fall. When the Town originally paved its downtown streets, 20 years ago, very few of the newly paved streets got “curb and gutter” installations. It was pretty much a quick and dirty job of paving, done to meet air quality standards — but not the standards of excellent paved roads.

Ideally, curbs and gutters, which typically accompany the installation of sidewalks, direct rainwater into drainage systems and help prevent water damage to pavement. As I just mentioned, the Town did not typically include sidewalks, curbs and gutters when they paved all our downtown streets using CMAQ funds.

And we are now seeing the results of that half-baked investment: crumbling asphalt.

Back in 2011, the Town mortgaged Town Hall to pay for the reconstruction of three blocks on Lewis Street… despite a clear stipulation in the Town’s Home Rule Charter that prohibits the Town government from accruing additional debts without voter approval. (Voters never approved the $1.5 loan for the Lewis Street re-paving project, nor were they asked to approve the recent $2.8 million loan for South 8th Street.)

Judging from the state of Lewis Street in 2011, little maintenance had been done on that street since the mid-90s — clearly, not enough maintenance to prevent the asphalt from going to hell.

Presumably, the addition of curb and gutter along Lewis Street will help greatly in the preservation of $1.5 million worth of pavement and sidewalks, but as I drive through downtown, most of our paved urban streets are also showing clear indications of deterioration.

During the January 5 public meeting about the Riverwalk, one of the audience members, former schoolteacher Glenn Sterkel, related his experience talking with his neighbors on Hermosa Street.

“I personally knew this meeting was coming up, and I made contact with 13 people on the Hermosa Street 200 block. Everybody that I talked to, agreed that a [sidewalk] trail on the south side of the street would be okay.

“It could be just a little bit wider pavement, with a stripe defining it. Or curb and gutter and sidewalk, if that works; that’s fine.

“The thing we’d like to add, as a group — because I talked to all these people — is to add a speed bump halfway down the street, and then lower the speed limit to 15 MPH. Then the cars and the pedestrians can intermingle; there will be a place for people to ride their bicycles and walk… and the people in the wheelchairs and the ADA people can enjoy the Riverwalk. And it will be more of a safe kind of thing.”

By the end of the meeting, the audience — and the Town staff — had come to a consensus that the very best way to extend the Riverwalk from Town Park to the ponds behind the River Center would be to construct an actual sidewalk (including curbs and gutters?) along the south edge of Hermosa Street itself, per Map 3.

Recognizing, of course, that Mr. Lewandowski and his fellow staff members will need to find grant funding to pay for the project — which might suggest that any trail extension project is years off in the future.

Unless, of course, the Hermosa Street neighborhood wanted to unite, and agree to pay for the sidewalks on their street? That topic, however, was never broached.