UU Fellowship to Consider Martin Luther King Jr.

by · January 10, 2017

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Martin Luther King Jr. Day. with Anna Ramirez this Sunday, January 15.

This service celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was committed to ending African Americans’ status as second-class citizens in their own country and advanced the worldwide cause of human rights. In 1964, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Here are five ways to honor King Jr.:
(1) Read his work. Check out some lesser known speeches, such as “Our God is Marching On.”
(2) Read works that inspired him, such as Henry Thoreau’s 1849 essay “Civil Disobedience.”
(3) Watch the film Selma.
(4) Talk with others about Martin Luther King Jr.
(5) Help out. Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become recognized as a day of service across the country.

This presentations is designated as “intergenerational,” so please encourage youth to attend. The collection that was started Dec.18 for donations to go to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee will continue at this service.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person,” “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations,” and “The right goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

