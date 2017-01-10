PAWSD Announces New District Manager

by · January 10, 2017

The Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD), Archuleta County, Colorado, is pleased to announce that at the January 5th Special Board Meeting the Board unanimously voted to promote Justin Ramsey PE, and current Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District Engineer, to the position of District Manager.

Justin has over 20 years of utility engineering experience and has been with PAWSD since May 2015. During his first year and a half at PAWSD Justin oversaw the completion of the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement Districts Conveyance project, the 12 inch water line to the Town of Pagosa Springs and the San Juan Water Treatment upgrades.

Justin was also the interim District Manager for several months in 2016.

