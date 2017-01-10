ESSAY: What’s a Reasonable Radiation Limit?

John LaFarge’s article, Radiation Limits, Off Limits? (Pagosa Daily Post, 9 January 2017) castigates the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for stopping work on regulations to reduce the amount of radiation the government allows workers and the public without their consent. The current U.S. limit for workers in the nuclear industry is 50 millisieverts. The International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) recommends 20 millisieverts.

Figuring out reasonable radiation limits is a complex issue. It tempting to say no radiation should be allowed, since it might cause cancer. Like for other issues, such as the amount of ozone we should allow in the atmosphere, we run up against some obstacles: there is naturally occurring radiation (and ozone); there’s some value to producing some radiation (and some ozone); we don’t know the effects of either to a high accuracy.

Things have changed since I was responsible for protecting the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo astronauts from space radiation. Among other things, the units in which radiation is measured have changed. When I first learned about radiation in high school, the unit was the roentgen, named after the discoverer of x-rays. (Scientific units are often named after famous scientists; the convention is that unit names are not capitalized.) A roentgen is a radiation dose of 94 ergs per gram from 100 kilovolt x-rays. By the time I got to NASA, we were using the rad, which is 100 ergs per gram from any kind of radiation. Radiation takes several forms: x-rays and gamma rays, which are photons, the same type of rays as light, but at much higher energy; electrons, protons, and alpha particles, which are helium nuclei stripped of their electrons. There are others, but they are rare.

The different types of radiation have different biological effectivenesses, so we adopted another unit, the rem, which means rad equivalent man. It is the amount of energy deposited from whatever type of radiation we are dealing with that had the same effect on biological tissue as 100 ergs per gram of x-rays.

The sievert is the same sort of unit as a rem. It is the amount of radiation having the same effect as a gray of x-rays. A gray is a deposition of one joule per kilogram. It is the same as 100 rads since a kilogram is 1000 grams and a joule is 10,000,000 ergs.

Now that we have defined our terms, as Socrates said we must, let’s think about how we decide dose limits. According to Wikipedia, one sievert has about a 5% probability of causing cancer. I’m not sure how that probability was determined. I’m fairly certain no one irradiated 10,000 people with one sievert of radiation, which is the direct experiment that would determine the 5% probability to a confidence of ±1%. It is inferred from very low doses given to a lot of people by dental x-rays, etc. and a few large doses from radiation accidents which are not known accurately. There’s the additional difficulty that there are many causes of cancer. There’s no way to tell what caused any particular cancer, although in a few cases, for example a smoker with lung cancer, we can be reasonably certain of the cause.

In deciding an allowable dose, one consideration is the radiation from natural sources, which no one can do anything about. We get radiation from cosmic rays, from the atmosphere, from the ground, and from food. We are being zapped by cosmic rays at the average rate of about one per square centimeter per second. The radiation from the air is mostly from radon, and varies according to where we live and whether we are outside or inside. The total average radiation dose from all these natural sources is 2.4 millisieverts per year. We get another 0.6 millisieverts per year for medical purposes. Based on these figures, a limit of man-made exposure to 20 millisieverts per year doesn’t seem unreasonable.

The NRC’s reason given for not lowering the dose limit was the cost of compliance. Now for people wanting to get rid of the nuclear industry anyway, cost of compliance would obviously carry no weight. Since Mr. LaFarge works for Nukewatch, I suspect he is among those. The rest of us must consider things like the cost of energy. People die; they even get cancer, because they can’t afford enough energy to keep warm, to keep cool, to quickly get to a hospital, etc. etc. It isn’t automatically wrong for the NRC to consider the cost. However, quantifying the effect of the cost of energy is about as difficult as quantifying the effect of radiation dose.

There’s another consideration: our ignorance about how radiation damage varies with dose. The ICRP assumes a linear dose response: the effect of radiation is proportional to the dose, no matter how small. That means that from the 5% probability of a one sievert dose producing cancer, we can calculate that the current dose limit of 50 millisieverts would have a 0.25% probability of producing cancer. That’s pretty high, even for someone who chooses to take his chances working in a nuclear plant. One chance in 400!

However, we should consider the linear dose assumption. The problem with the linear dose assumption is that the body heals the effects of small amounts of radiation. The direct effect of radiation is to separate electrons from atoms, producing ions. If an atom in a protein molecule is ionized it will break up the molecule, producing protein fragments. The body doesn’t like protein fragments. They can interfere with the normal processes, and even mess up a cell so it becomes cancerous. The body has mechanisms to destroy odd bits of protein that don’t belong, so a fragment will have to cause its damage before it is metabolized. Larger amounts of radiation-produced fragments take longer to be eliminated; very large amounts overwhelm the defense mechanism. Clearly the dose response can’t be linear. (The same considerations apply for other hazards, such as air pollution.)

So, where do we fetch up? On the one hand, we have a nuclear industry that doesn’t want to pay more to limit radiation dose. On the other, we have Mr. LaFarge and his organization who oppose anything nuclear. Lower dose limits fit their pistol. We have the linear dose response assumed by the IRCP that is fundamentally wrong; on the other hand we don’t know how wrong. (Harry Truman said that he needed a one-handed economist. He was frustrated by economists who would tell him one economic policy was good, then say: “On the other hand…”)

My own feeling is that these days regulators tend to go too far. We are a bit overprotected, although we have plenty of cases where the protection fails, like the Animus River mine drainage contamination and the Flint, Michigan lead contamination. I feel we are in more danger from acute failures of the system than from limits set too high.

When I was in high school, a touring group from the Atomic Energy Commission came through town with demonstrations of radiation and its effects. They asked for high school physics students to help with the demos. I worked on a demo that took dimes from the audience, placed them in a chamber with a strong radioactive source for a few minutes, and gave the dime back. There was a radiation detector the dimes could be placed next to show they were radioactive. Such thing would never be allowed today.

Another thing students did was put a little mercury from the chemistry lab on a quarter to make it bright and shiny, at least for a few days until the quarter turned black. We carried the mercerized quarters around in our pockets. Today we worry about breathing mercury vapor from a broken thermometer, so we don’t have mercury thermometers any more. Somehow, I’ve made it to age 82 without getting cancer or having any obvious effects of mercury poisoning. (The mercury/quarter experiment doesn’t work any more, since Lyndon Johnson debased the coinage.)