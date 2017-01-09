EDITORIAL: Court Orders BOCC to Submit Executive Session Recording

Thus far — one week into 2017 — the new year seems to be heading in a positive direction for those of us seeking transparent, fiscally responsible local government.

Last Tuesday, January 3, the Pagosa Springs Town Council unanimously rejected a proposal, generated by a previous Town Council in 2012, that would have had the taxpayers pay for yet another bridge across the San Juan River — in the absence of any obvious development that might justify such an infrastructure investment.

Also on Tuesday, District Court Judge Greg Lyman ordered the Archuleta County government to tender to him the audio recording of a questionable “executive session” convened by the Board of County Commissioners on September 22, 2015. Judge Lyman’s decision to listen to the audio recording results from a lawsuit filed by local businessman and activist Greg Giehl.

Mr. Giehl’s complaint alleges that the September 22 executive session was improperly convened, and that the BOCC appears to have discussed certain matters during that closed-door meeting that should have properly been addressed in an open public meeting. Mr. Giehl also alleges that decisions were reached during the executive session.

Judge Lyman agreed with Mr. Giehl that the BOCC may have violated elements of the Colorado Open Meetings Law during that September 22 meeting, and he gave the County 15 days to submit the audio recording for judicial review.

The ruling states:

“From a review of the record before the Court, sufficient grounds exist to support a reasonable belief that the Board of County Commissioners for Archuleta County engaged in a substantial discussion of matters not enumerated in [Colorado Revised Statutes] 24-6-402(3) or (4) and/or that the same Board of County Commissioners adopted a proposed position or formal action in the Executive Session in contravention of CRS 24-6-402(3) or (4)…”

Judge Lyman has announced his retirement, to take effect tomorrow, January 10, so it appears that the in camera review of the audio recording will be conducted by Lyman’s replacement, Judge Jeffrey Wilson.

Our Daily Post readers may have become familiar with the Colorado Open Meetings Law — CRS 24-6-402 — following our coverage of a similar “executive session” lawsuit filed against the Pagosa Springs Town Council, also in 2015. That particular legal action resulted in a ruling by Judge Lyman, last fall, ordering the Town government to release the audio recording of a closed-door meeting between the Town Council and developers Matt Mees and Bill Dawson. You can read more about that controversy, and the results of Judge Lyman’s decision, in these Daily Post articles:

Fifth Street Bridge Song

A Secret Meeting, Revealed

As a result of that 2016 decision by Judge Lyman, the Town subsequently agreed to pay $35,000 for the Plaintiff’s attorney fees. (I was the Plaintiff in that case.)

Suing your local government is not for the weak of heart. $35,000 in attorney fees may be a drop in the bucket for a Town government with an $11.3 million budget (not counting the municipal sanitation district budget.) But a private citizen like Mr. Giehl is unlikely to have a similar annual budget… and an adverse ruling by a local judge can have significant financial implications for said citizens.

I had the opportunity, last week, to interview Mr. Giehl about his ongoing lawsuit, and he reviewed for me the events that convinced him to challenge the Archuleta County commissioners, following the somewhat sudden resignation of County Attorney Todd Starr, and the equally sudden decision by the BOCC to hire him back as a private contractor, at approximately four times his previous hourly wage. That the process took place largely behind closed doors was disconcerting to many of us who have been following local government decisions.

That the County’s own attorney participated in these questionable actions is, for me, even more disconcerting. I have long had the (mistaken?) impression that one of a government attorney’s most important jobs is to help keep his client out of lawsuits.

Greg Giehl:

“There are some serious fiduciary and legal issues, since Todd Starr has come to work for the County…

“This case, over this [September 22] executive session is only one of the cases that’s current right now, that’s actually in the District Court, involving Todd Starr and the County Commissioners. The other case is pretty serious; it has to do with the People’s right to put forth initiatives and have them placed on the ballot… Mr. Starr tried to get that case moved to federal court, and it was kicked back.

“He’s given the County commissioners some seriously flawed advice, and it has a huge financial potential… I have no idea how far they are willing to push this thing…”

We don’t know, at this point, how much taxpayer revenue the current BOCC has spent as a result of their choice to make these decisions behind closed doors, in a non-transparent manner, and with what seems to have been a disregard for certain County contracting policies.

Mr. Giehl noted that BOCC chair Michael Whiting, during an open public meeting, promised the taxpayers that we would have a complete accounting of how much the BOCC has expended on legal fees, in connection with their decision to discuss Mr. Starr’s employment in a closed-door meeting… and in connection with the allegations that the BOCC signed their new contract with Mr. Starr without allowing other law firms to bid on the job, in apparent violation of the Archuleta County Procurement Policy (ACPP)… that the BOCC, in fact, approved Mr. Starr’s contract without fully considered the regulations in the Procurement Policy at all, nor relevant state law concerning “single source” contracting decisions.

According to my understanding, the County’s legal fees have included the hiring of (rather expensive) outside attorneys to defend Mr. Starr, who is currently a private contractor — not a County employee.

I don’t question the use of public funds to defend our local elected or appointed officials, when they are accused of violating the law. Certainly, there are many diverse interpretations of what constitutes an illegal action or decision — and even smart, well-meaning officials are human and make mistakes.

But there are alternate routes to resolving our disagreements, other than fighting it out in a courtroom at the taxpayers’ expense. Those alternate routes require a willingness to sit down at the table, put our egos aside, and do the hard work of meeting halfway.