Wolf Creek Snow Report

by · January 6, 2017

Wolf Creek Ski Area received 17 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, bringing our latest storm total to 55 inches! Our all-natural snow depth is 99 inches midway; Wolf Creek’s year-to-date snowfall total is 200 inches.

The Raven, Bonanza, Nova, Elma, Treasure Stoke and Alberta Lifts are now operating from 8:30am-4:00pm.

(Wolf Creek Pass is CLOSED on the west side, Pagosa Springs, until further notice. Check www.cotrip.org or call 1-877-315-7623 for updates.)

Snow Report for Friday, January 6, 2017

Summit Base Depth: 109″
Midway Base Depth: 99″
New Snow (24 Hours): 17″
New Snow (48 Hours): 29″
New Snow (72 Hours): 36″
New Snow (7 Days): 55″
Latest Storm Total: 55″
Year-to-Date: 200″

The Nordic Track was groomed Sunday, January 1.

 

Camp Robbers begins Saturday, January 7 for ages 5-8. Also on Saturday we have our Ladies Ski and Snowboard Clinic, $44 lift ticket; begins at 10am sharp.

This Sunday, January 8, we have a Local Appreciation Day; everyone is “local” at Wolf Creek: no ID required, for a $44 all-day, all-mountain lift ticket.

Also on Sunday we have a Fun Race; register at 9:30am, race at 11am.

The Horshoe Bowl Snowcat Shuttle will run dependent on visibility and as conditions allow. The shuttle is FREE with the purchase of a lift ticket.

Check out all the great new skis and snowboards at Noel online, and in Noel Sports at the bottom of the staircase under the Pathfinder Bar.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is open seven days a week for the season. Please email wolfcreekski@wolfcreekski.com for other information inquiries.

Check www.wolfcreekski.com for the most up-to-date information.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16PhilMcAdams1

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

14Skywerx_240

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

16PagosaSourceJan8

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Avalanche Warning

Issued:
6:25 AM MST on January 05, 2017
Expires:
12:30 PM MST on January 06, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/06
Partly Cloudy
Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. Partly cloudy. High 26F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/07
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 31F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/08
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. High 39F. Winds light and variable.
Snow
Monday 01/09
Snow
Periods of rain and snow. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/10
Partly Cloudy
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wunderground.com