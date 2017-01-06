Wolf Creek Snow Report

Wolf Creek Ski Area received 17 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, bringing our latest storm total to 55 inches! Our all-natural snow depth is 99 inches midway; Wolf Creek’s year-to-date snowfall total is 200 inches.

The Raven, Bonanza, Nova, Elma, Treasure Stoke and Alberta Lifts are now operating from 8:30am-4:00pm.

(Wolf Creek Pass is CLOSED on the west side, Pagosa Springs, until further notice. Check www.cotrip.org or call 1-877-315-7623 for updates.)

Snow Report for Friday, January 6, 2017

Summit Base Depth: 109″

Midway Base Depth: 99″

New Snow (24 Hours): 17″

New Snow (48 Hours): 29″

New Snow (72 Hours): 36″

New Snow (7 Days): 55″

Latest Storm Total: 55″

Year-to-Date: 200″

The Nordic Track was groomed Sunday, January 1.

Camp Robbers begins Saturday, January 7 for ages 5-8. Also on Saturday we have our Ladies Ski and Snowboard Clinic, $44 lift ticket; begins at 10am sharp.

This Sunday, January 8, we have a Local Appreciation Day; everyone is “local” at Wolf Creek: no ID required, for a $44 all-day, all-mountain lift ticket.

Also on Sunday we have a Fun Race; register at 9:30am, race at 11am.

The Horshoe Bowl Snowcat Shuttle will run dependent on visibility and as conditions allow. The shuttle is FREE with the purchase of a lift ticket.

Check out all the great new skis and snowboards at Noel online, and in Noel Sports at the bottom of the staircase under the Pathfinder Bar.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is open seven days a week for the season. Please email wolfcreekski@wolfcreekski.com for other information inquiries.

Check www.wolfcreekski.com for the most up-to-date information.