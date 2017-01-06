EDITORIAL: A Living Wage, and a Place to Live, Part Four

Read Part One

The current federal minimum wage is starvation pay and must become a living wage. We must increase it to $15 an hour over the next several years.

— BernieSanders.com

The “current federal minimum wage” to which presidential candidate Bernie Sanders referred, during his unsuccessful run for the Democratic Party nomination last spring, is stuck at $7.25 per hour — the minimum approved by Congress in 2007.

Voters in Colorado and several other states have seemingly agreed with Senator Sander’s basic argument — that the federal minimum is ‘starvation pay’ — and have approved higher minimum wage laws. This past November, about 55 percent of Colorado voters approved Amendment 70, a stepped increase over the next four years from the then-current $8.31 up to $12 an hour in 2020. The first step increase took place on January 1, and raised the bar to $9.30 here in the Rocky Mountains state.

Other states have also boosted their minimum wage above the federal level, as have some municipalities. Seattle voters and San Francisco voters have approved a stepped increase to $15. The District of Columbia has a minimum of $11.50 per hour.

Here’s how the national landscape looks, according to an article posted on Yahoo.com:

Meanwhile, the affordable housing situation continues to deteriorate all across the country… and few communities are looking at a situation as dire as the housing situation in Boulder, Colorado. From a 2016 article by reporter Emilie Rusch, published in the Denver Post:

Affordable housing is disappearing across the Front Range, but perhaps nowhere more dramatically than in Boulder. According to a 2014 study by the city’s housing authority, Boulder is losing about 1,000 units of market affordable for-sale and rental housing every year, and adding back an average of 123 units of permanently affordable housing. At that rate, the study warned, the city could cease to have any market affordable, or naturally affordable, apartments by 2018 — and [no such] for-sale housing by 2020. “The market is very, very difficult,” said Betsey Martens, executive director of Boulder Housing Partners. “Unless we are doing something intentionally, we’re only going to be losing affordable units over time.”

“Doing something intentionally” means different things to different people, of course. As we noted in Part Three yesterday, the Pagosa Springs Town Council took a tiny step towards increasing downtown density, when they amended the Town’s Land Use and Development Code (LUDC), allowing smaller minimum lot sizes and a slight increase in the number of dwellings permitted in the R-18 zoning districts, which are now “R-22.”

In order for such changes to mean anything, however, downtown property owners would need to demonstrate a sudden desire to subdivide their parcels, and developers would have to start building more multi-family housing projects.

Recent development patterns in Pagosa Springs have been pretty much the exact opposite — with property owners buying up the vacant parcels next door and consolidating the lots to prevent adjacent development. The newcomer to Pagosa Springs seems, most often, to have this view of idyllic property ownership:

A house, in the middle of a wilderness, with no neighbors anywhere in sight.

Can we do something? Intentionally?

In 2012, the Pagosa Springs Town Council did something, intentionally. They signed a 10-Year Vested Rights Agreement with two local developers calling themselves the Springs Partners. The agreement allows the partnership to build, (according to my reading of the two possible Sketch Plans) up to 232 dwelling units on 27 acres of vacant land south and west of the Springs Resort.

According to research by the Archuleta County Affordable Housing Workgroup, we have an affordable housing crisis taking place in our community — perhaps not on the scale now developing in Boulder, or in our neighbor city of Durango, but a crisis of some kind nevertheless.

One tool in the toolbox of potential solutions to a housing crisis (as mentioned in Part Three) has been in use in American cities since the late 1960s. The tool is generally referred to as an “inclusionary housing program.” Such programs are typically put in place by a municipal government, but in the case of, for example, Massachusetts, the program is run by the state government.

Certain other regulations put in place by various government entities, especially since the 1950s, have — intentionally or not — tended to make housing more expensive, by requiring houses to be larger and to utilize more costly materials and fixtures, but with more space required between neighboring homes.

Intentionally or not, the past half-century has seen a process of making housing ever more “exclusionary” here in America.

Inclusionary housing programs aim to reverse this trend, by imposing another type of regulations. These programs require subdivision developers to make 15 to 30 percent of their homes “permanently affordable,” thus leaving 70 to 85 percent to be sold or rented at market rates.

If we listen carefully to the discussions that have taken place over the past 16 months, regarding the Springs Partners proposal to build a luxury hotel and up to 232 condos and townhomes — and if we review the studies funded by the Partners in conjunction with the Town government — we can see pretty clearly that none of the proposed residential units will be “affordable” for Pagosa’s working class families.

If, however, the Town had an inclusionary zoning program in place — a program that required, say, 25 percent of a development to be permanently affordable — then the proposed Springs Village would include maybe 58 affordable dwellings.

Instead, those 58 units — and the remaining 174 units — are currently proposed to be purchased by wealthy investors or upper middle class buyers… with a sizable portion assumed to be vacation rentals.

So we must ask. Where will the workers live? The workers who will be needed to service the new luxury hotel and the upper-tier vacationers and retirees occupying the expensive rooms and condos and townhomes in the Springs Village?

A previous Town Council helped create this potential crisis — intentionally or unintentionally. I trust the current Council will take the bull by the horns, and do something — intentionally — to help solve the crisis.

Just designating R-18 to be R-22 is not going to cut it.