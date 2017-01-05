Tourism Board Seeking Letters of Interest

by · January 5, 2017

By Jennie Green

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board currently has one (1) open At-Large Seat and is seeking letters of interest from individuals that would be interested in serving on the Tourism Board.

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board is a volunteer advisory committee of the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County. The Town Board is tasked with promoting tourism to Pagosa Springs and is funded through the Town and County lodging tax collections. Board members are required to attend monthly meetings, as well as actively participate in subcommittees and special projects.

Letters of Interest should be sent via email to sales@visitpagosasprings.com or mail to:

Town of Pagosa Springs
Attn: Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board
PO Box 1859
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Letters of Interest should be received no later than Friday, January 20, 2017 at 5pm.

Background information, meeting agendas and minutes can be found on the Town’s website.

Please contact Jennie Green at 970-903-9728 with any questions.

