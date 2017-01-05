LIBRARY NEWS: Special All-Ages Art Event

Join us at Ruby Sisson Memorial Library with your family and friends this Saturday, January 7 from 3-4pm for a special all-ages art session. Coloring and drawing zentangles are great ways to reduce stress and have fun making art.

What are zentangles? These simple, repetitive, easy-to-learn designs are meditative to make and beautiful to behold. Fans say drawing them increases focus and creativity and provides artistic satisfaction along with an increased sense of personal wellbeing.

All ages welcome. No experience or registration needed.

Start your Happy New Year with a chuckle and a moral

A librarian in New York handled an unusual book return a few weeks ago. According to an article in The New York Times, a retired woman, age 72, came into the Brooklyn library with a faded green copy of “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell that belonged to the library. It was 57 years overdue. It had been due on November 18, 1959. Back then the fee was 5 cents per calendar day for overdue books, which added up to a fine of $1,042.10. The woman had checked out the book when she was 15. Since then she had moved several times, and the book went with her. She recently decided to re-read it, at which time she noticed that it belonged to the Brooklyn library and immediately returned it. Of course the library’s records all are computerized now – and those records don’t go back to 1959, so technically the woman did not owe any fine. In any case, she made a $50 donation to the library.

And her story reminds us all that honesty always is the best policy, even if a bit late.

Free Medicaid and Connect for Health session

Kevin O’Connor from San Juan Health and Renee Burch from Archuleta County Human Services discuss options and changes to Medicaid and Connect for Health, the Colorado Obamacare health exchange, today (Thursday, January 5) and next Thursday, January 12 from 1 – 1:45 p.m. No registration required.

Teen advisory board

Today (Thursday, January 5), the teen advisory board meets from 4-5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book. The board meets once a month, the first Thursday of the month. Teens are always welcome to stop by and share their ideas informally with Claire, teen services librarian.

Free all-ages movie tomorrow

Enjoy a PG-rated movie with family and friends tomorrow (Friday, January 6) from 2-3:15 p.m. Our contract does not permit us to name the film title in the general media but you can find it on the activities calendars.

Free tween gaming

Tween gaming happens Monday, January 9 from 4-5 p.m. for 4th-8th graders. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks. We’ve had very limited attendance at this event, but we keep letting requests for it, so we’ll try it again.

Free teen gaming

Teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4 – 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Free adult book club

The free adult book club meets next Tuesday, January 10 from 2-3 p.m. We will not be reading a book for our January meeting. Instead, we will have a potluck and reveal the 2017 book choices for the group. Bring a dish to share and your current favorite book to recommend to others. The adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. No registration required.



Free adult DIY

This month’s adult DIY takes place Wednesday, January 11 at 1 p.m. and features a soothing eucalyptus body scrub made with only three ingredients. You’ll leave with a sweet-smelling body scrub. Materials provided and no registration required.

Free Spanish basics

Wednesday, January 11 from 4-5:30 p.m. we will learn to count from one to 100 and express a person’s age in this Spanish basics session. No registration required.

Free kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 – 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Large print

“Island of Glass” by Nora Roberts is book three in the Guardians Trilogy. “The Sleeping Beauty Killer” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke is an Under Suspicion mystery.

CDs

“Moonglow” by Michael Chabon is based on reflections shared by the author’s grandfather. “Cross the Line” by James Patterson is an Alex Cross thriller.

DVDs

“Northern Lights” is based in the Nora Roberts book. “Midnight Special” is a supernatural thriller. “The Christmas Shoes” is an inspiring holiday story. “National Velvet” stars Elizabeth Taylor and Mickey Rooney.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Seduced” by Randy Wayne White follows Hannah Smith as she investigates a 20-year-old murder in the Florida wild.

Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Free downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For their generous monetary donations, we are grateful to Roger and Carol Sheets as well as Brian and Becky Savage.

Quotable Quote

“My paternal grandmother gave me advice that I have used for 65 years: If the world puts you on a road you do not like, if you look ahead and do not want that destination which is being offered, and you look behind and you do not want to return to your place of departure, step off the road. Build yourself a brand new path.” – Maya Angelou, poet, educator, historian and bestselling American author.

