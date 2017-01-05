‘Housing Solutions’ Awarded Grant to Address Homelessness

By Elizabeth Salkind

Housing Solutions for the Southwest has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for $139,910 for 2017 for the Southwest Colorado Rapid Rehousing Program. The Rapid Rehousing Program provides housing support to individuals and families who are facing homelessness. Housing Solutions has been chosen by HUD for over thirty years to work with people experiencing housing challenges in Southwest Colorado.

The Rapid Rehousing Program rapidly connects individuals and families experiencing homelessness to stable housing. In addition to rental assistance, Housing Solutions provides counseling and support services to each program participant to address housing barriers, such as budgeting, education and employment. Housing Solutions is a HUD designated housing counseling agency in Southwest Colorado. Housing Solutions is part of the Continuum of Care, a network of housing agencies in Colorado, which is awarded funding under this HUD grant annually. Statewide, HUD has awarded $29 million for the Continuum of Care grant this year.

“This unique opportunity has truly changed the lives to those it has served, helping people achieve self-sufficiency and end homelessness in their lives.” said Lora Sholes, Transitional Housing Program Manager, who has worked with people facing homelessness in our community for twenty years.

One of our current participants, “Amy”, is now safely and stably housed after fleeing an abusive domestic violence situation, which resulted in her losing her home suddenly and unexpectedly. Through the assistance of the Rapid Rehousing Program, she has been able to secure stable housing and reestablish her local business, allowing her to provide for herself and her child.

Each year through our intake, counseling and grant programs, Housing Solutions assists almost five thousand individuals and families with housing needs in Southwest Colorado. This help provides a sense of security and safety to our community members most in need. Housing Solutions is a local nonprofit that has worked in the community for over thirty years; it is not a government agency.

For more information, contact Executive Director Elizabeth Salkind at Housing Solutions for the Southwest at 970-259-1086 x32 or write esalkind@swhousingsolutions.com.