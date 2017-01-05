Enjoy a Boat Show, and Help Stop Invasive Species

January 5, 2017

​Every ticket sold to this year’s Denver Boat Show will contribute directly to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife invasive species program, thanks to CPW’s partnership with the Colorado Marine Dealers Association.

Colorado’s largest boat show will take place January 6-8 at the Colorado Convention Center.

“Safety is key to enjoying Colorado’s many fantastic water opportunities,” said Grant Brown, CPW’s Colorado boating program manager. “We at Colorado Parks and Wildlife are excited to promote boating safety and the importance of preserving water recreation and infrastructure through the invasive species program at the Denver Boat Show.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an exhibitor at the show. The CPW booth will showcase boat safety and the invasive species program. Highlights include cameos by Talon the red-tailed hawk mascot, information about watercraft inspection and decontamination, an iron-on t-shirt coloring station, free giveaways and boat safety class information.

For more information and a coupon for tickets, visit CPW’s website.

“Preventing the introduction and spread of zebra and quagga mussels and other invasive species is critical to providing outstanding water-based recreation in Colorado,” said Elizabeth Brown, CPW invasive species program coordinator. “We are grateful for the support of boaters and the Colorado Marine Dealers Association for their continued participation in the program.”

Photo courtesy Colorado Parks & Wildlife

CPW’s invasive species program has been very successful preventing infestations of invasive species ranging from zebra and quagga mussels to noxious weeds in bodies of water in Colorado. Aquatic invasive species negatively impact the aquatic ecosystem, fisheries, water-based recreation, and water supply and distribution systems for municipal, industrial and agricultural supply. The invasive species program lacks funding in 2017 and needs the support of Colorado boaters and anglers who enjoy and benefit from clean water in Colorado.

Learn more at the CPW website.

