EDITORIAL: A Living Wage, and a Place to Live, Part Three

I suppose there are many ways to create a housing crisis — if that were your goal, as an elected official serving in a local government. For a start, you could spend millions of dollars in taxpayer funds marketing your community to wealthy people living in other states, in hopes that they would buy up the most affordable homes and turn them into vacation rentals.

This is exactly what has happened in Pagosa Springs, although it was never a stated goal of our local governments to create a housing crisis. Rather, the goal was much simpler: to attract wealthy people to the community.

Alternately, you could — as an elected official hoping to create a housing crisis — greatly increase the number of regulations and fees that apply to new home construction, thereby discouraging the creation of anything affordable for the working class and thus help to bring about a housing shortage.

This is exactly what has happened in Pagosa Springs, although — once again — this was never a stated goal. Rather, the goal of the increased government regulations and fees was the “health, safety and welfare” of the community, and the adequate funding of government salaries.

I also suppose there are many ways that a local government can help resolve a housing crisis. At their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, January 3, the Pagosa Springs Town Council made a one small step towards such a resolution.

Near the end of the meeting, the Council addressed a couple of proposed changes to their Land Use and Development Code (LUDC). In particular, the Council voted to amend portions of Chapter 21, to allow greater residential density within the downtown core, through a reduction in the minimum lot sizes and by increasing the R-18 zoning (18 units per acre) to a new designation of R-22 (22 units per acre.)

The Town Planning Commission has been discussing minimum lot size in the R-12 and R-18 districts since August 2015. But change is slow to happen, sometimes — in government as well as in our personal lives.

In May 2016, the Town Planning Commission proposed two ordinances to amend the LUDC, but Town Council wanted to wait for a expected report from the Archuleta County Affordable Housing Workgroup, which had begun researching solutions to the affordable housing crisis. In September, the Workgroup officially endorsed the idea of increased density within the downtown core, as one way to encourage more affordable housing.

The Town Planning Commissions followed up a month later with these recommendations:

“Recommendation for Town Council to approve amending the LUDC to allow smaller minimum lot sizes in the R-12 and R-18 districts as follows:

“A) Within the R-12 district: allow a minimum single family dwelling lot size of 3,630 square feet.

“B) Within the R-18 district: allow a minimum single family, town home, and multi-family dwelling lot size of 1,875 square feet AND increasing the allowable density in the R-18 district to 22 dwelling units per acre.”

Change is sometimes painful — not necessarily because it actually causes pain, but because human beings actively seek both stability and permanence on the one hand, and novelty and variety on the other. The emotional distance between these opposing and conflicting desires generates feelings of doubt and pain.

For the past 125 years, the size of a residential lot within the Town of Pagosa Springs has been based on a government plat created in 1883. That lot size — 7,500 square feet or about 1/6th of an acre — was subsequently codified in the Town’s Land Use and Development Code as the “minimum lot size” for single family homes.

The LUDC also delineates a minimum dwelling size: 400 square feet.

As far as I can tell — based on the research done by the Archuleta County Affordable Housing Workgroup — there was never any rationale developed by the Town government for limiting lot sizes to a minimum of 7,500 square feet, nor for limiting dwellings to a minimum of 400 square feet. There is nothing “natural” or “especially appropriate” about those particular measurement. It’s merely a matter of “that’s the way things have generally been done since 1883.”

We seek stability and permanence. But, please folks, all things in moderation.

Not only has the Town defined the minimum dwelling size as 400 square feet, and the minimum lot size as 7,500 square feet, but the LUDC also limits the number of dwelling units that can be constructed on a parcel.

If I were to build a two-story duplex — two dwelling units, each 400 square feet, stacked one on top of the other — on a 7,500 square foot lot, that would leave me with 7,100 square feet of unused land. In other words, there would be plenty of land available for another duplex on the same property. According to my pocket calculator, I could actually fit eighteen (18) 400-square-foot duplexes on a 7,500 square foot parcel.

Eighteen duplexes would provide dwellings for 36 families — on one 7,500 square foot lot. Of course, they would be packed like sardines. But they would at least have places to live. And we might presume that these hypothetical units would be more affordable than what is currently being built in Archuleta County.

Our Town government does not currently allow such aggressive development schemes, but thanks to the unanimous approval of the LUDC amendments at Tuesday’s Council meeting, some areas of downtown — the new R-22 zones — will now allow one four-plex on a single 7,500 square foot parcel. Four dwelling units.

That’s a far cry from 36 dwelling units, but, as Neil Armstrong might say, were he still alive, it’s “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

