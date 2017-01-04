EDITORIAL: A Living Wage, and a Place to Live, Part Two

Read Part One

At the Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting last night — Tuesday, January 3 — we heard numerous expressions of gratitude.

Much of the gratitude was centered around a preordained decision by the Council to reject a 2012 plan to build a new vehicle bridge across the San Juan River at South 5th Street. Many of us, in the audience and also on the Council dais, were thankful that the Town government — which only a year ago seemed determined to put town taxpayers up to $7 million in debt to fund infrastructure enhancements for a small group of private developers — had seemingly come to its senses.

The Council had one small item of business to attend to, however, prior to the lengthy discussion and vote on the “Bridge to Nowhere.” Mayor Don Volger invited a young police officer to join him in front of the dais, while the Mayor read a proclamation.

“This is a certificate of appreciation presented this evening to [Officer] Logan Gholson, for providing dedication and professionalism, over and above the call of duty, to the citizens of Pagosa Springs.

“During the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22, Logan went beyond the call of duty at the unprecedented and unique fire at the Adobe Building.. His professional demeanor and organizational skills were instrumental with taking command of the situation, and evacuating the building in a timely and coordinated manner.

“So this is a certificate of our heart-felt appreciation.”

A standing ovation followed.

I do not know Officer Gholson, personally, nor do I know his family situation. I presume he has a home here in Pagosa, and earns enough to pay his rent, or his mortgage, and put food on the table.

But many young working class residents of Archuleta County — who are, like Officer Gholson, dedicated and professional, and who make our lives safer and more comfortable — are paying up to 50 percent of their income on housing costs. Others are living in temporary situations — in cars and vans, in tents, in RVs.

Back in 2006, the Pagosa Springs Town government, under the leadership of Mayor Ross Aragon and Town Manager Mark Garcia, was exploring ways to address a growing affordable housing crisis.

Real estate prices were at their peak in Archuleta County, and the economy felt healthy and robust. We seemed destined to become a successful mountain resort.. finally, after half a century of struggling to be more than a rest stop on the way to Durango or Santa Fe. But the working class was finding it increasingly difficult to make the rent.

One of the mechanisms under discussion at Town Hall, for insuring the availability of workforce housing in an ever-more-prosperous community, was inclusionary housing. “Inclusionary housing” is a legal mechanism used in many American cities, whereby developers are required to include a certain percentage of ‘affordable housing’ within any larger subdivision project.

The City and County of Denver, for example, has had its inclusionary housing ordinance in place since 2002. The law requires that, for apartment complexes over 30 units, 10 percent of units must remain affordable to those who make less than 80 percent of area median income, which is about $42,000 annually for an individual.

Denver developers also have the option to pay cash-in-lieu of building the affordable units. Under the 2002 law, that amount was 50 percent of what it would have cost to purchase an affordable unit in the development. Two years ago, the in-lieu amount was adjusted, and calibrated to reflect the area of the city where the project was being built.

A year and a half ago, the legality of inclusionary housing laws was tested in California — one of the nation’s least affordable states, in terms of housing prices — in a case with national significance for multifamily housing developers, housing advocates, and local governments. The California Supreme Court, ruling in California Building Industry Association v. City of San Jose, upheld the City of San Jose’s inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires new residential projects containing 20 or more units to provide at least 15% of the units at prices affordable to low- and moderate-income families, as a condition of development approval. The ruling disproved many observers’ predictions regarding the constitutionality of inclusionary housing ordinances; the outcome in the case may pave the way for courts in other states to uphold similar affordable housing mandates.

The California Building Industry’s challenge claimed that San Jose’s mandatory affordable housing requirements were “exactions” resulting in an uncompensated (and unconstitutional) taking of private property. Exactions occur when a governmental permitting authority demands a dedication of property, money, or services — such as, for example, an easement for public use — in exchange for granting a property owner’s request for development approval.

Such inclusionary demands by local governments have often been defended based on a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings: Nollan v. California Coastal Commission and Dolan v. City of Tigard, which specifically address “exactions.”

The California Supreme Court, however, ruled that San Jose’s inclusionary land use requirements were not “exactions,” because they did not require the developers to “give” anything to the City. The court viewed inclusionary housing as a simple land use requirement, similar to municipal regulations controlling building heights and setbacks.

We did not see any inclusionary housing requirements created in the Town of Pagosa Springs, however. Town Manager Mark Garcia and Town Planner Tamra Allen were given their walking papers by a newly constituted, pro-development Town Council, just as the Archuleta County economy was spiraling downward into the recessionary toilet.

The Town Council then hired a new Town Manager, David Mitchem, who had zero interest in housing and a great affection for taxpayer subsidies paid out to developers and business projects.

It was under Mr. Mitchem’s watch that the 2012 Vested Rights Agreement was signed with the Springs Partners LLC.

