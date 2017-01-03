UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Poverty in Pagosa’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Poverty in Pagosa: Pagosa Outreach Connection,” with Julie Loar and Jean Smith , this Sunday, January 8.

Hidden beneath the outward beauty of the majestic mountains and running river that bless Pagosa Springs is a dark shadow of crippling poverty.

Jean Smith is the Fellowship’s representative with Pagosa Outreach Connection. The group is a collaboration of local churches and nonprofits that offer one-time assistance to individuals and families facing financial crisis.

“The most disturbing fact about poverty in Archuleta County, is that despite all our wealth, there are people in Pagosa living in their cars and unheated trailers in the winter,” says Smith. Jean Smith will join Julie Loar for this service and share poignant stories she has heard in this crucial work in our community.

Julie Loar is the author of several award-winning books and is currently the president of the PUUF Steering Committee. Jean Smith also volunteers elsewhere in the community.

This presentation reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person,” “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations,” and “The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.