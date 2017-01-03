EDITORIAL: A Living Wage, and a Place to Live, Part One

I will probably be skipping the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners meeting today at 1:30pm. I looked over the agenda yesterday, and I found nothing that seemed related to the BOCC’s Four Big Priorities:

Affordable Housing

Affordable Daycare

High Speed Broadband

Spending Millions of Dollars We Don’t Have on a New Courthouse and Jail

I understand that one of our three commissioners — BOCC chair Michael Whiting — is currently in South America climbing mountains, and so it’s probably a good thing that the two remaining commissioners — Clifford Lucero and Steve Wadley — are refraining from making important decisions while Commissioner Whiting is away. (Even if the important votes are often 2-to-1, even when Mr. Whiting is present.)

I do, however, plan to attend the Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting tonight at 5pm. Three items on their agenda appear very much related to Affordable Housing or The Lack Thereof.

Item V.2 will address the municipal fees that — among other things — help make new residential dwellings unaffordable within the Town limits.

Item V.5 concerns the controversial “Bridge to Nowhere” and the Springs Partners’ 2012 Vested Rights Agreement. (More about that in a moment.)

Item V.6 will ask the Council to consider changes to the Land Use and Development Code (LUDC) to increase the future density of certain neighborhoods… in a manner that might actually encourage new housing projects.

You can download the Tuesday, January 3 Council packet here.

Over the weekend, local activist Julie Church wrote an excellent essay concerning the proposed South 5th Street Bridge project, and we posted that essay in the Daily Post yesterday. Ms. Church outlined very clearly some of the key ethical and financial questions that the Town government has consistently failed to answer since they began negotiating with the Springs Partners in September 2015.

You can read that essay here, if you didn’t get to read it yesterday.

Ms. Church also sent a copy of her essay, I believe, to each of the current Town Council members, including Mayor Don Volger, and she received a thoughtful response from Mayor Volger:

Julie,

You make a number of valid points and I agree that a “No” vote is the only reasonable option at this time. Though I can’t tell you how each council member will vote tomorrow, I would be extremely surprised if there is any support for paying for the bridge and connection road. However, the Town is obligated to provide an answer to the Springs Partners about the bridge because the current agreement stipulates that the Town put the cost of the bridge and connection road in the 2017 capital improvement plan if we choose to pursue “Sketch Plan A” (with the bridge). We did not put the bridge and connection road in the plan when we prepared our budget for this year and if we voted to pursue that option now, a budget amendment would be required. Please note, we have no financing plan in place to cover that extremely significant expenditure.

As you stated, if we do not exercise the option to build the bridge and connection road, the partners may proceed with Sketch Plan B (without a bridge). Therefore, the “ball would be in their court” and there would be no need for further negotiations unless they change their mind and want to fund or help fund the bridge and connection road. If that proves to be the case, the partners would need to approach the Town to discuss the matter further.

As I hope you know, I never supported the town assuming the cost of the whole project, but thought the partnership should pay their fair share. We were negotiating to try to establish a reasonable agreement before we ceased negotiations and decided, for a number of good reasons, to obtain more and better information.

Finally, you can be assured that I will cast a “No” vote on Tuesday.

Don

For many of us, who have been following this controversy closely, the Mayor’s response will no doubt feel like a breath of fresh air.

There is certainly a place for “No” votes, when making government decisions. But what some of us are looking for, are more “Yes” votes related to the affordable housing. We had one such “Yes” vote last month, when the Council endorsed — as a concept — the affordable housing project being proposed by Steve Graham and Jack Bridges, at the south end of town near Yamaguchi Park. It will take many more “Yes” votes — by both the Archuleta School District and the Town Council — to carry that proposal out of the conceptual stage and into reality.

Some smart folks at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been working on a big math project, over the past few years, called the “Living Wage Calculator.” The project was begun in 2004 by Amy Glasmeier, professor of Economic Geography and Regional Planning, who also runs LRISA, the Lab on Regional Innovation and Spatial Analysis, at the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at MIT. The “Calculator” is an attempt to define a “living wage” for every county in the U.S.

Here’s the link to Archuleta County.

Massachusetts is probably a good place to work as a professor of urban planning, if you are concerned with things like affordable housing and a living wage. The state has passed some innovative laws, in recent years, that set clear goals for housing availability and family income. Generally speaking, the people of Massachusetts seem to embrace the idea that we are, each of us, our Brother’s Keeper.

But Massachusetts exists at a rather remote distance from Archuleta County, and their view of life in Pagosa Springs might be distorted by that distance — like a medieval astronomer peering at the heavens through a primitive telescope. For example, the MIT “Living Wage Calculator” proposes that a single adult can live a reasonably comfortable life while earning $10.52 per hour, and a single mom with two kids can live reasonably comfortably while making $28.17 per hour.

The single adult in the MIT Calculator, who is living reasonably comfortably in Archuleta County, is paying $618 a month in rent. The single mom with two kids is paying $807 a month for rent.

Unrealistic?

When I reviewed the Residential Rentals in the Pagosa Springs SUN classifieds last summer, I found a dozen residential rentals offered, ranging in price from $800 a month to $1,400 a month. (We might note that $1,400 a month might be the total take-home pay for a local restaurant worker.)

The median rental price in the Preview Section classifieds: $1,300 a month.

According to the real estate experts at Zillow.com, a worker earning $16 an hour — perhaps someone working for the Town of Pagosa Springs? — can reasonably afford $750 a month for rent.

During my research, I’d found a dozen rentals advertised… and in excess of 64 job openings.

Mine was not a scientific study — as maybe MIT would claim, for their “Living Wage Calculator.” But we know from state-wide research that, between 2007 and 2014, the price of rentals in Colorado, as a whole, increased by about 20 percent. Median household incomes, during the same period, increased by about 1 percent.

Almost 25 percent of Colorado households now expend more than half their monthly income to pay for their housing. The federal definitions of “affordable housing” suggest that no family should pay more than 30 percent of their income for the roof over their heads.

Do these numbers have any proper relationship to a Vested Rights Agreement?

Should they?

Read Part Two, tomorrow…