‘Buyer & Cellar’ Gets Ready to Open at PSCA

by · January 3, 2017

By R. Eli Townsend

Thingamajig Theatre Company is ringing in the New Year with one of Broadway’s most recent beloved comedy hits, ‘Buyer & Cellar’. The show is a crowd-pleaser, and it doesn’t take long to figure out why: most audiences are reacting to its charming narrative surface.

But there’s more going on than that. In this one-person, ninety-five-minute, intermission-less piece, Andrew Start plays Alex More — a hopeful young actor who’s left New York for Los Angeles, where he hopes to establish a career as a performer.

New York actor Andrew Start returns to Pagosa Springs as Alex More in Jonathon Tolins’ Broadway hit, ‘Buyer & Cellar’ showing January 13 – 29 at PSCA.

After getting fired from a menial job at Disney, More secures another position as the keeper of the strange underground stores that Barbara Streisand actually built in her home: a doll shop, movie theatre, costume shop, and more. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? ‘Buyer & Cellar’ is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

In celebrating Alex’s imagination and recollection, the show reminds us, without being strident, that it’s the person within that counts. Come out this January to see the show The New York Times called, “the most talked-about comedy of the year.”

Thingamajig Theatre Company presents ‘Buyer & Cellar’ rated R. Directed by Melissa Firlit. Playing January 13 – 29 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For tickets and information visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

