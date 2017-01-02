OPINION: Open Letter to the Pagosa Springs Town Council

Dear Council members:

At the December 5 public meeting, Mayor Volger promised that we would have 90 days to review and comment on the two impact reports related to the proposed South 5th Street Bridge project. However, we were not provided all the background data from these reports until December 12 — just in time for many of us to begin our holiday travels.

Now, without any chance to ask further questions, or thoroughly analyze the data, we see a vote scheduled at the January 3 meeting?

Given the lack of public participation and communication, the only reasonable outcome of such an agenda item is for the Council to vote “No” on paying for the 5th Street Bridge — thus allowing the developers to pay for their own infrastructure to enhance the value of their land, which is standard in the development industry.

The wishful thinking — that a thriving new community will quickly spring up in the proposed Springs Village — seems unsupported by the actual results of recent subdivision efforts. Aspen Village subdivision spent seven years actively marketing its new residential and commercial properties — yet it still sits mostly vacant. When investors consider Pagosa Springs, the criteria is population, median income, migration traffic count, internal traffic count and absorption rates. Pagosa falls far below these standards, for national franchises as well for the state of Colorado and Four Corners businesses owners. Nothing has changed to significantly affect our market.

I’ve been told by a reliable source that the Springs Partners do not, in fact, have any authentic commitment from a hotel and spa developer. Even if they did, it’s implausible that any of their proposed project would be built within the next ten years.

The economic report made far reaching assumptions with no proof or demographics to back them up. None at all. Pagosa — and the Springs Partners — cannot create buyers and investors out of thin air. We also cannot be compared to cities like Glenwood Springs or Breckinridge.

Basically, if you read all of the underlying research, the EPS economic report is just a regurgitation of the Springs Partners colored maps. This report is not a feasibility study, in any sense of the word.

Listening to Andrew Knutsen present his slide show to the December 5th public meeting, he was clearly suggesting an equitable sharing of the bridge costs between the Springs Village development and the Town. The Council has not had a chance to consider what such a sharing of costs might look like, yet you have a possible vote on your January 3 agenda?

Basically the traffic study asked whether or not a 5th Street Bridge would be helpful — if the Springs Partners developed their land — and of course the answer was “yes.” But the traffic study did not answer the central question, which is: “What is the best way to mitigate downtown traffic over the next thirty years?” The proper solution is for future developers to contribute their fair share of traffic mitigation and impact fees.

By voting “No” on Tuesday evening, you will be putting the responsibility of mitigating extra town traffic back on the Partners, where it belongs. If the developers truly need a new bridge in order to sell their parcels, they will build it themselves.

Many of us see no a reason for the Town to spend its valuable resources on yet another bridge across the San Juan River, when so many other projects are in serious need of funding. The mayor has stated that the Vested Rights Agreement was entered into with zero basis in facts. It was a huge mistake. Your “No” vote on Tuesday can help cure a bad agreement from five years ago.

Please cast a “No” vote, and protect the valuable resources that belong to the whole community.

Julie Church

Pagosa Springs