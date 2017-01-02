EDITORIAL: Negative Impacts, Part Five

Read Part One

Of course, projections and collections are very different processes. The Water Districts originally projected they would collect over $3 million in Water Resource Fees this year. They’ve now lowered their expectation to $600,000.

— From a 2008 article by Pagosa Daily Post reporter Glenn Walsh

Back in 2006, at the end of Archuleta County’s “growth bubble,” the Town of Pagosa Springs had cooperated with the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners to fund a study of “impact fees.” In the first paragraph of the resulting analysis by Denver-based Economic and Planning Systems (EPS), we read:

The critical issue is how to maintain existing level of service for residents and businesses and require new development to pay its fair share. Impact fees are one of several funding mechanisms that can help communities achieve this goal. The Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County are developing a joint impact fee program that would be applied to new development in both the Town and County.

But the “joint impact fee program” was not, in fact, carried out jointly. Only the Town Council approved impact fees; the County declined to do so.

That same year, over on the other side of town, the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) board of directors were putting in place a huge impact fee on new water and sewer service connections. These “monstrous” new impact fees were intended to make “growth” pay for an (unnecessary) water storage reservoir in the parched Dry Gulch valley. PAWSD refused to call their fees “impact fees” because water districts are prohibited under Colorado law from establishing impact fees. So PAWSD called them “Water Resource Fees.”

The approval of these controversial fees eventually led to the election of much more fiscally conservative citizens to the PAWSD board of directors, and the fees were subsequently reduced to more reasonable levels. Daily Post reporter Glenn Walsh wrote an excellent critique of those PAWSD “impact fees” in a 2008 article, which you can read here.

Earlier this week, I contacted Margaret Gallegos, Residential Plan Examiner with the Town’s Department of Building & Fire Safety, to get some help understanding the “growth” that has failed to occur within the town limits since 2006. Ms. Gallegos sent me a summary of the building permits for new residential homes and new commercial buildings.

Building Permits for New Residential Dwellings within the Town Limits:

2006: 31

2007: 22

2008: 14

2009: 2

2010: 1

2011: 3

2012: 3

2013: 11

2014: 10

2015: 21

2016: 16

Building Permits for New Commercial Buildings within the Town Limits:

2006: 8

2007: 9

2008: 7

2009: 2

2010: 1

2011: 1

2012: 1

2013: 2

2014: 0

2015: 1

2016: 1

Here are some totals:

New Homes permitted during the three-year period from 2006-2008: 67 dwellings.

New Homes permitted during the eight-year period from 2009-2016: 67 dwellings.

New Commercial Buildings permitted during the three-year period from 2006-2008: 24 buildings.

New Commercial Buildings permitted during the eight-year period from 2009-2016: 9 buildings.

I don’t intend to place all the blame on “impact fees,” for this downturn in building activities within the Town boundaries, because a similar downturn took place out in the unincorporated county where no impact fees are charged on new construction. But we did recently hear one potential developer tell the Town Council that he was unlikely to develop a proposed storage unit facility within the town limits, due to the presence of the Town’s impact fees, which in his case would have totaled $142,000. (You can read about that discussion in this Daily Post article.)

What I find fascinating — and also disturbing — is the purported “data” included in the $25,000 “economic impact study” written by Andrew Knutsen of Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) and delivered to the Town of Pagosa Springs earlier this month.

Mr. Knutsen and his company were asked to analyze the probable revenues flowing into the Town coffers, should the Springs Partners decide to build out the vacant 27-acres on the west side of Hot Springs Boulevard. Mr. Knutsen told us, at a December 5 public meeting, that his analysis reflected the amount of taxes and fees the Town might expect within the next 15 years, which he considered a reasonable timeframe for data calculations.

The amount did not come even close to $7 million — the estimated price of a proposed South 5th Street Bridge and connecting road — unless the Springs Partners instituted some type of special taxing district within the proposed Springs Village.

But maybe we should look closely at Mr. Knutsen’s “data”?

Here’s a scan of the Excel spreadsheet provided by Mr. Knutsen — made public at the request of the Daily Post. (You can download the actual spreadsheet here.)

I realize you probably can’t read this tiny print. So here’s a quick summary of the data on this page. Mr. Knutsen calculates — presumably based on the best available information that $25,000 can buy — that the Springs Village would build and sell 24 townhomes each year, every year, over the next 12 years (with construction beginning in 2018).

The entire Town of Pagosa Springs has never added 24 dwelling per year, since 2006. Only 58 dwellings, total, have been permitted within the town since our “economic recovery” began in 2013.

Why a professional consultant would choose to use apparently unsupportable “data” when producing a $25,000 study, we can only guess.

So… let’s say you’re thinking about purchasing a piece of property within the Town limits, with plans to build a four-plex apartment. Additionally, let’s say that your intention is to build affordable rental housing that can serve Pagosa wage earners — the hardworking folks who stock the shelves and make the beds and serve the food and fill out the forms and plow the streets, but who are currently experiencing serious difficulties finding housing that fits a working-class family budget.

And let’s say that, to expedite this project, you want to locate your new four-plex within the Town of Pagosa Springs, where the infrastructure already exists to accommodate neighborhood housing. According to the current Town regulations, you will have to pay the Town $12,272 in “impact fees” before you can stick a shovel in the ground. And this is only a small portion of the total “fees” you will be charged by the Town government and various other government agencies and utility companies.

The person who purchases the pre-existing four-plex, next door, will pay no such fees. Only the new dwellings (that we seem to desperately need) will pay.

How is the Town using these impact fees? Good question. I’m glad you asked.

The Town had $449,638 in its “roads impact” savings account in 2015, and was just itching to spend it. According to the Town’s regulations in its Land Use and Development Code, these “road impact fees” must be used to mitigate the impacts to streets caused by new development.

As stated in the LUDC, the Town Council must:

Assure that the system of impact fees implemented in this Article is linked to a capital facilities program designed to provide the facilities and equipment for which the impact fees are imposed;

Ensure that the impact fees established by this Article are not used to offset existing deficiencies in capital facilities necessary to serve pre-existing development;

Please note that second condition. Impact fees must not be used to offset existing deficiencies. That’s Colorado law.

If you look in its approved budget, the Town did two major road projects in 2015, to repair failing pavement. One project rebuilt a portion of Piedra Street; the other project repaved a portion of Trujillo Road. Both of those streets have been around for 100 years, so I suppose the failing pavement could easily be classified as “existing deficiencies.”

The Town spent a total of $215,705 on these two projects from its Capital Improvement Fund:

But a much larger share of the cost — almost twice that amount, a total of $400,000 — was extracted from the “road impact” funds in the Town’s Impact Fees account:

The Town Council allowed “growth” — the very few homes and commercial buildings constructed within the Town boundaries since 2006 — to finance 65% of these routine reconstruction projects.

“Pre-existing development” paid only 35% of the cost.

This appears, to me, to be a violation of Colorado law, and a violation of Article 10 in the Town’s own LUDC. But based on past experiences, I imagine the Town’s attorney, Bob Cole, is completely comfortable with the way the Town is utilizing its impact fees — and that he would advise the Council they’ve done nothing unethical.

Is it any wonder that few developers are choosing to build within the Town limits?

Is it any wonder we have an affordable housing crisis?