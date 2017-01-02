EDITORIAL: Crazy Little Thing Called Growth

My rock n’ roll band, the Retro Cats, had a great time performing for the celebrants at Wolfe Brewing on New Year’s Eve, sharing our versions of popular songs from the distant past — songs made famous by the Beatles, Bob Marley, Chuck Berry, Creedence Clearwater Revival, BB King, Cream, Elvis Presley, and so on. (For full disclosure, we also play two original tunes, written by our guitarist, Jammer Greg.)

We had worked up our Retro Cats version of the 1980 hit song, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, originally performed and recorded by Queen, and written by the group’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury. The song was Queen’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. in 1980. According to an interview with Mr. Mercury, published in Melody Maker magazine in 1981:

‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ took me five or ten minutes. I did that on the guitar, which I can’t play for nuts, and in one way it was quite a good thing because I was restricted, knowing only a few chords. It’s a good discipline because I simply had to write within a small framework. I couldn’t work through too many chords and because of that restriction I wrote a good song, I think.

Sometimes, restrictions are a good thing, apparently.

At some point, I’d like to re-write the song slightly, and perform an alternate version — here in Pagosa Springs:

This thing called Growth, I just can’t handle it

This thing called Growth, I must get around to it

I ain’t ready… for a Crazy Little Thing Called Growth

Tomorrow, Tuesday January 3, at their regular 5pm meeting, the Pagosa Springs Town Council may take a vote on a controversial project: a (proposed) $7 million vehicle bridge and connecting road that would lead onto and through a (proposed) 27-acre subdivision now known as the “Springs Village.”

Back in 2012, a previous Town Council had signed an agreement with the Springs Partners, suggesting that a future Town Council might — as early as 2017 — have the funding available to build this controversial project. The previous Council, in 2012, did not have any traffic studies or economic feasibility studies to support such a concept, but maybe they assumed that a future Council would have additional information, at some point, to make a well-considered decision.

Someone in the Town government wants the Council to make a decision about the bridge at tomorrow’s meeting. Thumbs up? Thumbs down?

On December 5, two Denver-based consultants gave brief presentations about the potential for “Growth” in the area south of the historic downtown. We also heard Mayor Don Volger state at a well-attended public meeting:

“Now, one thing we want you to know is, over the next 90 days, the consultants are going to be reviewing and researching — and providing answers — to other questions that may arise tonight, that can’t be answered tonight. They’ll try to research that, and get back with us — all of us — to tell us what those answers were to those questions.

“So this isn’t the last meeting we’re going to have, before we start our decision-making process about the bridge and about the development — whatever the development is going to do, and that kind of thing. So, [the consultants] will be providing additional data…”

What I find fascinating — and also perhaps disturbing — is some of the purported “data” included in the $25,000 “economic impact study” written by Andrew Knutsen of Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) and delivered to the Town of Pagosa Springs earlier this month. Generally speaking, I think of “data” as something that relates, in some way, to reality. But what was presented on December 7 as “data” seemed much more related to “daydreams.” (Or, depending on your sleep patterns, to “nightmares.”)

Mr. Knutsen and his company were asked to analyze the probable revenues flowing into the Town coffers, should the Springs Partners decide to build out the vacant 27-acres on the west side of Hot Springs Boulevard. Mr. Knutsen told us, at a December 5 public meeting, that his analysis reflected the amount of taxes and fees the Town might expect within the next 15 years, which he considered a reasonable timeframe for data calculations.

The amount did not come even close to $7 million — the estimated price of a proposed South 5th Street Bridge and connecting road — unless the Springs Partners instituted some type of special taxing district within the proposed Springs Village.

But maybe we could look closely at Mr. Knutsen’s “data”?

Here’s a scan of the Excel spreadsheet provided by Mr. Knutsen (made public at the request of the Daily Post.)

I realize you can’t read this tiny print… (you can download the actual spreadsheet here, as an Excel file) … so here is a quick summary of the data on this page. Mr. Knutsen calculates — presumably based on the best available information that $25,000 can buy — that some developer would build and sell 24 townhomes each year, every year, over the next 12 years (with construction beginning in 2018). We were not told who this develop might be.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has never added 24 dwelling per year, since 2006. Only 58 homes, total, have been permitted within the town since the “economic recovery” began in 2013. Why a professional consultant would chose to use apparently unsupportable “data” when producing a $25,000 study, we can only guess.

Nevertheless, the RPS study painted a generally rosy picture of South Pagosa’s future, regarding growth and development. That picture does not, however, align very well with the actual history of development within the downtown area.

The Town of Pagosa Springs was incorporated in 1891, based upon a plat map drawn in 1883, which was in turn based upon the work of U. S. Deputy Surveyor Benjamin H. Smith. The newly incorporated town occupied one square mile, from Juanita Street in the north to Apache Street in the south, and from First Street in the east to Tenth Street in the west.

That 1883 plat shows the town divided up into 1,215 individual parcels, plus two unnamed parks (known today as Town Park and Reservoir Hill Park.) The area surrounding the Pagosa Hot Spring, tucked into a bend in the San Juan River — the area now generally known as Hot Springs Boulevard — appears to be platted for a huge convalescent hospital; I’ve read elsewhere that the U.S. Army had planned such a hospital at the site of the Great Pagosa Hot Spring, for the treatment of Civil War veterans.

The green shaded area shows the parcels we might assume were intended for the hospital.

A review of the current map created by the Archuleta County Assessor’s office reveals a very similar picture of the Town, south of Highway 160, with the residential area ending at Pierce Street, just south of Apache, and relatively little development along Hot Springs Boulevard. If you select the historic “one square mile” originally platted in 1883, you will find about 947 parcels listed. About 465 of those parcels are located in the South Pagosa neighborhood between S. 10th Street and Hot Springs Boulevard — and south of Highway 160.

From this 2016 map, it appears that the south end of the little town platted in 1883 is mostly built out… but I counted 66 parcels still sitting vacant in the South Pagosa neighborhood. One hundred and twenty-five years after the Town of Pagosa Springs was incorporated, the southern portion of downtown is still only 86 percent built out.

The vacant 27-acre parcel owned by the Springs Partners currently has no streets, no water, no sewer, no electrica1, no gas lines — no infrastructure at all. Andrew Knutsen did not mention this fact in his $25,000 study, wherein he predicted the construction of 24 new homes per year, beginning in 2018.

Crazy.