OPINION: Protecting Our National Heritage

By Aaron Weiss

In response to reports that President Obama has declared two new national monuments, in Utah and in Nevada, the Center for Western Priorities released the following statement from Executive Director Jennifer Rokala:

“By protecting Bears Ears and Gold Butte, President Obama has secured his legacy as one of America’s great conservation presidents. These spectacular landscapes, with their archaeological sites threatened by looting and vandalism, are in dire need of protection.

“President Obama’s use of the Antiquities Act confirms why it is just as important today as it was when Teddy Roosevelt signed the act into law 110 years ago — when a dysfunctional Congress fails to do its job, the president must have the authority to protect America’s natural and cultural treasures for future generations.”

Plans to protect Bears Ears have been in the works for 80 years, dating back to the proposed Escalante National Monument in 1936. Utah’s congressional delegation, led by House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop, chose not to pass the long-promised Public Lands Initiative this session, leaving a national monument designation as the only remaining option for protecting Bears Ears.

Gold Butte contains ancient petroglyphs, caves, and archaeological sites important to the Paiute and Moapa tribes. The region also includes Spanish and pioneer sites from the 1700s. In recent years, illegal activities, including grazing and irrigation, have caused major damage to the landscape and cultural sites.

Aaron Weiss is Media Director for the Center for Western Priorities.