Pagosa Nordic Club to Host ‘Plumtaw Ultra’

by · December 30, 2016

By James Dickhoff

The Pagosa Nordic Club is hosting the 4th Annual ‘Plumtaw Ultra Nordic Ski Race’ on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

This Freestyle Nordic Ski race (Skate ski or Classic Ski) includes a 30km and 60km course along the base of Pagosa Peak. The course is and out and back along Four Mile Road and Plumtaw Road.

The race was moved up a month to ensure good snow coverage and high quality trail surface.

The race is self-supported, meaning you need to carry your supplies with you.

There will be limited snacks and water at the 15 km and 30 km and 45 km course stations. 60km skiers can swap skis at the 33 km turn around.

Also, on Sunday, January 8, the Wolf Creek Wheel club is hosting a Fat Bike Race (14 mi, 7 mi, Kid Mile).

More information and registration for both events is available at the Pagosa Nrodic Club website.

Happy New Year from the the Pagosa Nordic Club Team!

