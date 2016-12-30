OPINION: My Latest Conversation with LPEA

By Cathy Justus

Last week I received a call from LPEA. My concerns were not met and I was told I would be called this week.

I received a message yesterday from Sandy from LPEA. When I called her back she told me the same thing the lady told me last week, that I could not continue the current Time of Use (TOU) program I am on and also have a non AMI (smart meter). I asked her why. She told me the same thing that I was told last week, that the TOU meter could not be re-programmed to the new extended hours. I told her I did not believe that. They were programmed to be on the current TOU times so why could they not be re-programmed for the new times.

She put me on hold and connected me with Denis Swaness. He said that the current TOU meters can be re-programmed but the software for the office is the problem. He said that this DOSS software was outrageously expensive and he had suggested to the LPEA Board to not purchase it.

He said they looked at the amount of people on the TOU program and the AMI smart meter opt-out program and there were only 3 of them. I said what? I told him I personally knew more people than that on this program. At this point he said that he had exaggerated and that there were more than that. I told him this is exactly the kind of untruths I have gotten from LPEA for decades. They make it up as they go, to fit their agenda, and hope no one will notice.

He went on to “educate” me on how AMI smart meters did no harm to the body and are perfectly safe. I told him he obviously had not read any of the 9,500 peer reviewed independent research studies about these meters and the physical harm they do, or the 8,000 U.S. Military studies that reveal adverse health effects from smart meters. These are facts that were revealed to the LPEA Board previously, but it wasn’t what they wanted to hear so it obviously went in one ear and out the other. I told him he has obviously looked at one side only, which was propaganda to sell these meters.

He would also not believe that the LPEA board and their employees are liable for ills these AMI smart meters cause. I told him the Nuremberg trials revealed the legal fact that ignorance of the facts is no excuse for damage done and that saying, “I was only following orders”, does not hold water in court.

Another question I had was why I was called about this when no one that I have contacted that does not have an AMI smart meter and is on the TOU option has had a call. Very strange! The new choices, below, will go into effect on 1/1/17. A matter of days away. When are the other co-op members going to be contacted? I guess they are just going to let you find out when you bill arrives what they have “chosen for you” or when they replace your regular meter for an AMI smart meter. Then I suppose they will charge you to have it removed.

Now, the bottom line is he gave me two options to choose from.

1. I can get an AMI smart meter installed, have a 33% increase in off peak (cheaper) times, and be able to be on the TOU program at the 5.9 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) off peak price, 23.0 cents on peak price, and pay $20.00 per month base fee for electrical service.

2. The other option is if I kept my digital non-smart meter, I would not be able to be on the TOU program and have to pay the regular 24 hour a day rate of 12.56 cents kWh and be charged $21.50 per month base fee. I would also have to read my meter myself 3 times each quarter and have to pay the additional “extortion fee” (my words) of $6.67 per month (times 12 months) even thought I was reading the meter myself. If I paid an additional fee, they would read the meter all the time.

I told him I would be willing to stick with the TOU program I currently have and have my meters left alone and would not use the 33% TOU increased cheaper rate times they are giving to the people who choose to be on the “new TOU program” with an AMI smart meter. He said that option was not available. Why not I asked, LPEA is doing it now. He gave a vague answer about it costing too much.

Does this sound like a “true win-win deal” as Dan Harms said in the LPEA WATT’S UP magazine while telling you a half truth? Does this sound like the TOU program has been significantly enhanced if those who have it now cannot have it because they don’t want to be harmed by having an AMI smart meter?

It looks like what this all comes down to is LPEA is working hard to make all co-op members get an AMI smart meter no matter the short and long term bodily harm they have been proven to do. Does this sound like a co-op to you?

If people choose to go with the AMI smart meters does it make sense to toss the digital meters that were installed just a few years ago, after them already tossing the perfectly fine analogue meters these replaced, to now put in AMI smart meters? These new AMI smart meters have been shown to not have the long term reliability and longevity these other two meters do. None of this makes sense, but I have found that the LPEA co-op rule makers have an agenda and that the needs of the true owners of the LPEA just don’t matter unless they agree with these rule makers.

I think it is time to “Clean the swamp”.