EDITORIAL: Negative Impacts, Part Four

As we start the new year — leaving behind the mistakes and accomplishments of 2016 — one of the first things required of the Pagosa Springs Town Council is to set the fees for 2017. Presumably, this will happen in an efficient manner at the Council’s Tuesday, January 3, meeting at 5pm. The charges to be considered include fees for the use of parks and recreation facilities, fees for constructing and enlarging private homes and businesses, fees for annexing property into the Town, business license fees, fees for copies of public records, municipal court fees, liquor license fees, and retail marijuana licensing fees.

And, of course, “impact fees.”

You can download the Town’s proposed fee schedule here.

Also on the agenda, near the very end of the agenda, is a scheduled discussion of the Town’s most controversial current proposal — the subject of an expensive lawsuit, and the cause of numerous editorials and letters to various editors: the proposed “Bridge to Nowhere” that would cross the San Juan River onto vacant property owned by the Springs Partners LLC.

If the Council makes a decision on this item at their Tuesday meeting, it will have an impact on the future of downtown Pagosa, no matter how the chips fall. The impact might be positive. It might also be negative.

Here’s a quote from the 2006 Joint Impact Fee Analysis, written by Economic and Planning Systems (EPS) on behalf of our two local governments, the Town and the County. In fact, this is the very first paragraph in that report:

PURPOSE

The Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County have experienced substantial growth over the last 15 years, growing from 5,300 residents in 1990 to approximately 12,000 residents in 2005. In addition to residential growth, the community has experienced growth in tourist visitation and commercial development. These trends have prompted the Town and County to evaluate how best to provide services and facilities for future growth in a fiscally responsible manner. The critical issue is how to maintain existing level of service for residents and businesses and require new development to pay its fair share. Impact fees are one of several funding mechanisms that can help communities achieve this goal. The Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County are developing a joint impact fee program that would be applied to new development in both the Town and County.

As far as I can tell, the citation in this paragraph of “substantial growth” is only partially misleading. Yes, according to the U.S. Census, it appears that the permanent population of Archuleta County grew from about 5,300 residents in 1990 to about 12,000 residents in 2005. Most of us small-town residents would probably classify that kind of growth as “substantial,” viewed from a small-town perspective, since it represents more than a doubling of the county population.

The growth basically stopped in 2006. Ten years later, Archuleta County’s population is estimated at about 12,300.

From another perspective — say, from a big city perspective — an increase of 7,000 county residents over a 26-year period is pretty insignificant. For example, the population of Colorado Springs increased by more than 100,000 residents between 1990 and 2005 — and that number did not include the city’s suburban areas. (Notably, Colorado Springs’ population has continued to grow since 2005.)

But I see yet another problem with EPS’ stated “purpose.”

Last year, the Town sold just 16 residential building permits for new homes. It sold only one permit for a new commercial building.

The Town of Pagosa Springs, per se, did not experience “substantial growth” between 1990 and 2005. According to the U.S. Census, the population of the Town of Pagosa Springs in 1990 was 1,415 people, and it had increased to only 1,719 people in 2013 — an increase of only 306 people, over a 23-year period.

We might also note that, during that 23-year period, the Town of Pagosa Springs annexed enough additional property to basically double its governmental footprint. In 1990, the “Town Limit” sign was located just slightly west of the Elementary School. It nows sits to the west of North and South Pagosa Boulevard, four miles distant from its 1990 location.

I don’t think we want to blame this lack of growth, within the Town, solely on the existence of “impact fees” — considering that the impact fees were not adopted until 2006. (They were not adopted by the County, as we noted in previous installments.)

But we might want to consider whether the historical lack of growth within the Town limits, during a period when Archuleta County was (percentage-wise) one of the fastest growing counties in the state, should have any bearing on the decision that might take place next Tuesday evening, concerning the “Bridge to Nowhere” — the proposed $7 million bridge and connecting road from South 5th Street across the vacant travertine meadow owned by the Springs Partners LLC.

We also might want to ask ourselves whether the Town government truly embraces this statement from the 2006 Joint Impact Fee Analysis:

These trends have prompted the Town and County to evaluate how best to provide services and facilities for future growth in a fiscally responsible manner. The critical issue is how to maintain existing level of service for residents and businesses and require new development to pay its fair share…

How do you get “new development” to pay its fair share?

One way is to levy “impact fees” on every new home and commercial building constructed in your community.

Another way is to require the developers of a new subdivision to fully fund the infrastructure that will service their development. Such infrastructure would include, among other amenities, the streets — and bridges — that lead onto and through the development. This is exactly the approach used by the Town Council when they approved the new Aspen Village subdivision, back in 2005. That subdivision was required, as part of their approval process, to install a new lighted intersection — at a cost of more than $1 million, I hear — and all the paved roads leading onto and through their development.

In a similar fashion, the Town required the new Walmart store to pay, out of the corporation’s own pocket, for additional paving and reconstruction on Alpha Drive, Aspen Village Drive, and Highway 160, and for a complex water treatment system to protect the wetlands located just north the store parking lot.

This historical pattern helps illustrate the attempts, by our Town government, to “require new development to pay its fair share.” (Or… more than its fair share, perhaps? More on that subject, on Monday.)

In 2012, however, Mayor Ross Aragon and his Town Council proposed to use taxpayer revenues to build a $7 million bridge and street that would access, basically, one single proposed subdivision property: the Springs Village owned by Matt Mees and Bill Dawson. Mayor Aragon and the Council, in 2012, had no economic impact studies, nor any traffic studies, to justify such a bridge. Nor did they conduct any significant public outreach efforts. The bridge proposal appeared somewhat suddenly, one evening, on a February 2012 agenda, and the Council voted to approve the concept at that same meeting.

I was in attendance at that meeting, and I cannot recall anyone on the Council suggesting that “growth needs to pay for growth.”

Read Part Five, on Monday…