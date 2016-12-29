LIBRARY NEWS: Stories with Therapy Dogs; Fun with Cardboard

Kids from K-fifth grade have two special fun events scheduled for this week. Today (Thursday, December 29) from 10-11am, therapy dogs Penny and Cassia will be at the library to listen to you read your favorite stories.

Then tomorrow (Friday, December 30) from 2-3pm you’ll have boxes, tape and scissors – cardboard galore ready to be transformed into any fun or useful thing you can think up.

Holiday closure

Your library will close at noon on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31). Happy New Year to you and your families.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Free Medicaid and Connect for Health session

Kevin O’Connor from San Juan Health and Renee Burch from Archuleta County Human Services discuss options and changes to Medicaid and Connect for Health, the Colorado Obamacare health exchange, next Thursday, January 5 and Thursday, January 12 from 1 – 1:45 p.m. No registration required.

Teen advisory board

Next Thursday, January 5, the teen advisory board meets from 4-5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book. The board meets once a month, the first Thursday of the month. Teens are always welcome to stop by and share their ideas informally with Claire, teen services librarian.

Free tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10am – noon and Tech Thursday 2-4pm. Drop in with your technology questions.

Free kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Free baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 – 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“The Tudors in 100 Objects” by John Matusiak explores this slice of British history through the objects they left behind, from a signet ring that may have belonged to Shakespeare to the first flushing toilet. “The Brain Warrior’s Way” by Daniel G. Amen, M.D. and Tana Amen, BSN, RN, combines science, psychology and spirituality to create a prescription for brain health.

DVDs

“Holiday Collection” contains four films: “A Very Merry Mix-up,” “The Christmas Ornament,” “Hitched for the Holidays” and “Come Dance with Me.” “Small Town Santa” begins when a sheriff arrests a home intruder claiming to be Santa Claus. “The Human Experience” won multiple best-documentary awards.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Underground Airlines” by Ben H. Winters follows a bounty hunter in an America like today’s but without the Civil War having occurred. “City on Edge” by Stefanie Pintoff begins with an attack and kidnapping at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. “These are the Names” by Tommy Wieringa tells of two seemingly unconnected stories coming together in a suspenseful crisis.

Other novels

“The Fifth Season” by N. K. Jemisin is book one in a new sci-fi fantasy series. “Ancillary Mercy” by Ann Leckie is the final novel in her Imperial Radch space opera trilogy.

Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Free downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Ron Ashcroft, Medora Bass, Lyn Dryburgh and Erica Carey. We also are grateful for a generous monetary donation from Rice Reavis.

Quotable Quote

“A friend wrote me a note when I left the Today show [in 2006] for the CBS Evening News: ‘A boat is always safe in the harbor, but that’s not what boats are built for.’ I know I would have regretted not seizing this opportunity for the rest of my life. So get out of the harbor. The territory may be uncharted and the water may be pretty choppy at times, but you’ll be amazed at what you learn, especially about yourself. And, through it all, make sure that you have a handful of people you can always depend on to throw you a life preserver when things get really rough.” – Katie Couric, American journalist and author.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/