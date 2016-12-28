OPINION: The Bridge to Unsustainable Debt

By David Grad

Some thoughts on the Town’s December 5 “bridge to debt” meeting, held at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

But first my disclaimer.

All information presented is based on conjecture, supposition, and the opinion of the common sense demon that lives deep inside. The best the demon can offer is anecdotal. Numbers presented below are estimations or approximations for the sole purpose of comparison and analysis. I would like to add, I am not a believer in coincidences of any kind.

There were two reports summarized at the December 5 meeting: a traffic study and an economic impact study. Both presenters seemed very knowledgeable about their respective fields. The two studies made reference to the proposed 27-acre “Springs Village” that received approval of a 10-year Vested Rights Agreement from the Town Council back in 2012. The developers — known as Springs Partners LLC — have been urging the construction of a $7 million bridge and roadway onto and through their property, to be built at taxpayers’ expense.

The studies purport to look at future impacts from imminent development south and east of the San Juan River. Exactly how imminent any such development might be, is not entirely clear.

In this missive, I would like to address the economic impact study. We might be tempted to refer to the study as a “feasibility” study, but as the figures below will demonstrate, there is considerable evidence that the plan is not, in fact, feasible.

The person presenting (and attempting to explain) the study was Andrew Knutsen, of Denver-based Economic and Planning Systems (EPS). For brevity I will refer to him as “W” because everything about the Springs Partners’ proposal seem, to him, to be “wonderful.”

To paraphrase: W told us that the development being planned by the Springs Partners should be considered as a partnership between the Town of Pagosa Springs and the Springs Partners. Another admission by W was that if the 5th St. Bridge was not constructed the development would be considered “contained.” Constructing the bridge would add significant value to the development. Please keep this in mind when reviewing the numbers below.

In my analysis, I am going to use a total loan amount of $11 million.

Based on inflation trends and the well-documented history of government cost overruns, I’ve chosen to use $8.5 million for the cost of constructing the bridge and main road through the development. (Personally, I do not believe the bridge and road could be constructed for $7 million.)

The recent pattern at Town Hall has been to roll existing infrastructure debt into each successive loan. We saw that happen with the Lewis Street loan, and with the South 8th Street loan. So I am adding the existing $2.5 million loan for South 8th Street reconstruction into any potential South 5th Street Bridge loan. That gives us a total loan package of $11 million. It would be irresponsible for us not to consider all debt service for the Town, when analyzing financial impacts. If you were going over your budget to determine if you could afford to finance a new car, would you not include your mortgage or other debt service in your calculations? That’s why I choose to use $11 million.

Can you hear that sucking sound? That is tax revenue being sucked from other sources — to fill the revenue shortage generated by the Springs Village development, even in a “best case” scenario.

The proposed South 5th Street Bridge and roadway through the Springs Partners’ vacant property represents a debt. This debt will be our responsibility to service. A debt like this is ‘first in line’ to be paid by available revenue. If there is not enough revenue generated in the future to cover both the debt service and ongoing Town operations, the debt payment comes first. Public employee payrolls will be cut, and Town services will be reduced.

Here is the possible economic benefit to the Town government’s ongoing operations from the proposed Springs Village, according to my financial analysis based on a 2 percent sales tax collection from a 100-room hotel. (To download the spreadsheet I created to calculate these numbers, click here. The spreadsheet includes two pages of calculations.)

Town sales tax collected from 100 rooms, at 100 percent occupancy:

If the rooms cost $300 a night = $219,000 per year

If the rooms cost $200 a night = $146,000 per year

If the rooms cost $100 a night = $73,000 per year

No hotel operates at 100 percent occupancy. This would require every single room to be occupied every single night, 365 days of the year. According to the EPS study, the average hotel occupancy rate in Pagosa Springs is 49 percent. (Click here to download the EPS spreadsheet. Hotel occupancy estimates given are in Table C.8)

But even if a new Springs Village hotel could stay fully booked, 365 days of the years, at a room rate of $300 a night, the sales tax flowing to the Town would amount to only $219,000.

In my spreadsheet, I also calculated the annual debt service payments on an $11 million Town debt, assuming a 3.5 percent interest rate over 10 years. The debt payments would amount to $1.3 million per year.

In the best-case scenario — rooms costing $300 a night, fully occupied year round — the Town would collect only $219,000 a year in hotel sales tax. But the Town’s debt service would cost $1.3 million a year.

Does this make financial sense to anyone? (Perhaps, only to the Springs Partners.)

As you will see after reviewing my spreadsheet, it is my opinion that at full build-out revenue generated by this development will not cover the debt service that the taxpayers will be expected to absorb,.. all for the sake of “growth.”

I was disappointed at the turnout at the December 5 public meeting. If you do not want to be stuck with the debt that will accompany the construction of a South 5th Street Bridge and connecting roadway, you must speak out.

Please speak out!