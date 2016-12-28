Honoring Our Community Stakeholders

Time is drawing to a close to nominate individuals or organizations for the annual Community Awards. These awards are broken down into Citizen, Volunteer, Non-Profit and Small Business of the Year categories. The community has until the close of business on January 3, 2017 to send in a nomination. All throughout the community, we hear positive comments on people or organizations that “if they weren’t here – I don’t know what we would do!”

So, take time and say thank you to the people that are here and are doing the work. Just nominating a person or organization is a morale booster. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to those that give so much to make Pagosa Springs a better community is a reward.

Nomination forms are available online at www.pagosaspringschamber.com or in person at the Chamber offices at 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

“How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a weary world.”

— William Shakespeare

The awards will be given out at the Annual Chamber Membership Gala on January 21, 2017 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse. The festivities begin at 6pm with live music and dancing, food and beverage stations… and of course the annual Community Awards. Tickets will be available for sale on January 3 at the Chamber offices and online at www.pagosaspringschamber.com.

For more information or questions, please contact the Chamber at 264-2360.

Citizen of the Year

The nominees can be an individual or couple. They must have lived in the community for at least three years. They need to have made a significant impact in at least one of the following categories: Lifestyle, Philanthropic, Cultural or Economic. The nominee(s) must perform the activity in a volunteering capacity; it cannot be a part of their work or employment.

Volunteer of the Year

The nominees can be an individual or a couple. They must have lived in the community for at least three years. The nominee(s) must perform the activity in a volunteering capacity; it cannot be a part of their work or employment. The candidate(s) can be nominated for performing work for a single or multiple organizations. They can have given time, money or both with great humility, expecting nothing in return.

Non-Profit of the Year

This nomination is for an organization that is a registered 501 (c)3 and needs to have been in existence for at least 3 years… It must provide a necessary service to and enhance our community. The Non-profit agency must serve the community with distinction and excellence and have a positive image. The organization should also demonstrate collaboration with other agencies.

Small Business of the Year

The business needs to have been in business in Pagosa Springs for at least three years. They should have 20 or less employees. Their business needs to have an attractive physical appearance and have a reputation of customer friendliness and reputable services. The nomination should demonstrate their community involvement and examples of their business leadership, organizational stability and improvement to the community.