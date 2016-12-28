EDITORIAL: Negative Impacts, Part Two

Read Part One

This Section is intended to… provide a rational system for identifying and mitigating costs associated with growth and development and the expansion of public services and facilities made necessary by land development activities, a growing population and economic activity levels…

— Town of Pagosa Springs Land Use and Development Code, Article 10: Impact Fees

Since we are talking about (possibly negative) impacts, we will definitely get back to the impacts implied by the proposed South 5th Street Bridge project, later on in this editorial series.

Meanwhile, you will find a couple of opinion pieces in today’s Daily Post that address that proposed $7 million taxpayer-funded project… one by Pagosa realtor Mike Heraty… and one by financial consultant David Grad.

But first, let’s direct our attention to a mildly controversial subject that’s been raising its ugly head during recent discussions about the current “affordable housing crisis” in Archuleta County… namely, Impact Fees.

Our little mountain town is not alone in facing concerns about what many people refer to as “workforce housing”; this housing crisis seems to be affecting nearly every city and town in this whole land of ours, from California to the New York Island. Nor has our Town government been alone in believing that “impact fees” are a necessary evil. Other Colorado towns that collect impact fees: Aurora, Bayfield, Cortez, Durango, Eagle, Fort Collins, Gunnison, Lakewood, Montrose, Ouray, Ridgeway, Rifle.

Among the members of the Archuleta County Affordable Housing Workgroup, a common assumption during our research-based discussions has been that Archuleta County lacks affordable housing, in large part, because it’s almost impossible to build affordable housing… when the costs added by government fees and regulations are combined with the high cost of materials, labor and raw land.

Another assumption has been that, theoretically, homes should be cheaper to build — and live in —when they are constructed within existing neighborhoods, with ready access to existing streets, water lines, sewer lines, electrical lines, gas lines, phone lines, bus lines, and internet. These infrastructure amenities are most readily accessible in two locations within Archuleta County: in the historic Downtown, and in Pagosa Lakes.

One of those two locations — Downtown — is plagued by fees and regulations imposed (in all innocence) by the elected members of the Town Council. The Town’s fees include so-called “Impact Fees.” We’re going to spend a few minutes getting acquainted with these particular “fees.”

In my limited experience, a wife is a confounding blend of loving generosity mixed with greedy selfishness. (Husbands are probably a similar mix, but I’ve never had a husband.) A municipal government is like a wife. They truly want to serve you, but no matter how much money you bring home, they never seem to have enough.

The greed for more and more money causes municipal governments to seek out new and clever ways to exact taxes from the public, without actually calling them “taxes.” Instead, our governments will often label the exaction a “fee.”

Back in 2005 — at the tail end of Archuleta County’s 15-year growth spurt — the Town of Pagosa Springs wanted more money, to do more good things for the public. They found what appeared to be a willing confederate down the street: the Board of County Commissioners, who also wanted more money, to do more good things for the public. I don’t recall which government actually came up with the scheme, but together the two governments hired Economic and Planning Systems (EPS) to construct a legal justification for collecting some additional taxes, by calling them “impact fees.”

In Colorado — as most of our readers are aware — a government usually needs voter approval to create a new tax, or to increase an existing tax. But governments are allowed to create “fees” willy-nilly, without voter approval. So what the Town and County wanted, in 2005, was a new tax that could be called a “fee.”

The consultants at EPS delivered on that request in May 2006, by writing a 50-page analysis of how the Town and County could exact new taxes from developers and home builders, under the guise of “making growth pay for growth.” You can read EPS’ justifications for this new tax in the first few pages of the 2006 analysis, which you can download here.

Here’s a small portion of that lengthy excuse:

“Impact fees are one method local governments can use to ensure that adequate public facilities are provided concurrent with new development. Most communities require developers to provide all on-site public infrastructure (or bonds to ensure future construction) as part of subdivision approvals. These [amenities] include roads, parks, school sites, drainage facilities, sidewalks, wet and dry utilities, and other types of infrastructure.

“Most development generates off-site impacts [as well] and the mitigation requirements, depending on their size and nature, can sometimes provide benefits to the new development as well as to the existing community. Determining the portion of the needed facilities attributable to a specific development has been historically challenging and sometimes contentious…”

To summarize. Government should require developers to pay for all the infrastructure that serves their individual new development, but that’s not enough. Development — growth — should also pay additional taxes to mitigate off-site expenditures, such as the expansion of the public library, or the construction of a new recreation center, because, by the very act of building new homes, developers have caused the library to expand, and the new recreation center to be needed.

Growth must pay for growth, even if we have to disguise the tax by calling it a “fee.” These impact fees would be collected and used to mitigate the impacts of new development. At least, that was the theory. (Hasn’t exactly worked out that way, as we shall see, shortly.)

As I mentioned, the Joint Impact Fee Analysis, written by Andrew Knutsen and the consultants at EPS, was delivered in 2006. The Town Council, under the leadership of Mayor Ross Aragon, promptly embraced the analysis by adding “Article 10: Impact Fees” to the municipal Land Use and Development Code (LUDC).

In order to feel good about extracting money from your husband’s wallet, you need to believe you are entitled to the money. The 2006 Joint Impact Fee Analysis provided that confidence to the Town government.

Strangely enough, the Board of County Commissioners subsequently rejected the EPS analysis, and declined to institute impact fees in Archuleta County… even though EPS had been very clear that both local governments needed to embrace the same fees, to preserve a ‘level playing field’ for development. We didn’t want home builders to pay more development taxes within the Town boundaries than outside those boundaries. It wouldn’t be fair… and it might drive development out of the Downtown core, for example.

Well, when the BOCC rejected the idea of impact fees, the Town Council could have kept the ‘playing field’ level by also rejecting impact fees. But they really wanted the money, I guess.

Now, a decade later, we still have developers paying impact fees within the Town, and not in the County.

