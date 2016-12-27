UU Fellowship to Consider ‘A Vision for Our Future’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) will indeed offer a service on New Year’s Day and invites you to attend a program titled “A Vision for Our Future,” with Julie Loar this Sunday, January 1.

Last year PUUF members responded to a questionnaire that was designed to give voice to the Fellowship’s Mission as well as to capture its Vision for the future. For this service, Julie Loar will facilitate a Wisdom Circle to discuss the strongest vision that emerged from these answers. The most consistent picture expressed was a desire for a part-time minister. The Wisdom Circle will explore what ministry actually means to individual members of the Fellowship and should provide a forum for rich discussion.

Julie Loar is the author of several award-winning books and is currently the president of the PUUF Steering Committee.

This presentation reflects the Unitarian Universalist principle of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.